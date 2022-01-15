Do you know how to boil a frog? Drop it in cool water. Raise the heat … slowly. By the time froggie realizes it’s in trouble, it’s too late.
Millions of us have felt that heat increase for decades. One political party is working to undermine Republican President Abraham Lincoln’s description of our government in his Gettysburg Address, “of the people, by the people, for the people.” Some of the actions are national (e.g., Citizens United), but even more harmful are those at state and local levels. The other party, despite many admirable individuals and achievements, has focused little attention on these steps, seemingly unconcerned about the potential impact of those individual, strategically implemented, long-game, anti-democratic measures.
There’s a stunning lack of understanding of how our government is designed to work. Only nine states require one year of U.S. government or civics, 30 require a half year, and 11 have no requirement (American Federation of Teachers, 2018). Our form of government is determined by its citizenry — human beings, not corporations — and depends on a well- and honestly informed public. Media was to empower democracy with accurate information vs. indoctrination, allowing voters to create a legitimately representative government. But today, media’s implied “truth” is often based on money and opinion, not science, data or facts. Additionally, we’re using a voting system largely designed for a population, world view and technology of the 1700s, resulting in the ability of one individual to stymie the desires of the majority, expressed by millions of votes.
People representing varied occupations, gender, race, religion, education and politics, express shared, deep concerns about the state of the nation. An utter disgust with both political parties is often voiced, along with feelings of estrangement from those elected to listen and act. Many voters contributed more in the last election than ever before, but are unwilling to throw additional funds into such a colossally dysfunctional system.
I have pleaded with Democrats to quickly, simply and continually counter distortions and outright lies, to no avail. Democrats are not excused from untruths/distortions. But they’re not the dominant voices threatening to further distort or destroy our democracy, as are the current Republican Party, QAnon and other right-wing groups who, I fear, will ultimately make the Constitution a key target.
I have a proposal.
Vote Smart, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization, was created 30 years ago to defend democracy by providing “free, factual, unbiased information on candidates and elected officials to ALL Americans.”
We need a similar organization that becomes a visible/audible voice to swiftly, accurately, directly and continually confront and challenge distortions, lies and hypocrisy, whatever the source. A voice with messages based on science, data and facts. An entity that creates and funds print, broadcast and social media advertising with those messages, most of it targeted locally.
Like Vote Smart, it would require a diverse board of directors, including some high-profile individuals, all passionate in their desire to protect our form of government. Such an organization would attract funding because it would be a way to act for so many people, a tangible path of hope and reason.
Our diversity and decades of accumulated science benefit and enrich us all. We must protect those gifts from those who oddly, but rabidly, fear them. Time is of the essence.
Today’s media cannot be the sole answer. We need clear, assertive, timely and predominantly local voices that reflect reality, allowing us — and particularly the undecided, to make decisions based on fact, not distortions and lies. We need leadership for this endeavor. Our very democracy is in peril.
