Trust us, we know what we’re doing. That’s the message from the U.S. Forest Service.
The Forest Service intends to finalize the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project decision within a few weeks, and hopes to start the project next month — despite intense public opposition to aggressive tree-cutting and prescribed burn treatments in our local forest. Forest Service officials have refused to do full analysis, an environmental impact statement, even through over 98% of public project scoping comments requested such analysis.
After the Forest Service ignited the 341,000-acre-plus Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire with two separate escaped prescribed burns, which burned out entire communities and severely damaged water quality and acequias, the public clamored for safeguards on prescribed burns. The Forest Service should have considered the potential for an escaped prescribed burn in the Santa Fe project analysis. They did so in the adjoining Gallinas Municipal Watershed Project analysis in 2005, when they called the potential for escaped prescribed burns one of three key project issues. Why, now that the climate is warmer and drier, does the Forest Service refuse to analyze the project’s potential for escaped prescribed burns and provide safety mitigations?
The National Environmental Policy Act was designed to safeguard against federal projects becoming environmental disasters. It ensured the public would be included in the planning of projects and that a range of alternatives would be considered for impactful projects. It was our environmental bill of rights. One by one, the Forest Service has dismantled those safeguards and rights. The Forest Service chief recently issued a memo that, practically by fiat, allows the Forest Service to streamline project analysis and public involvement to such a degree that they may no longer meaningfully exist.
Forest Service officials have declared many forests across the West, including our local forest, under their emergency authority. They have also placed the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon burn area under emergency authority, with no mention that they caused that disaster. This new directive can only be considered martial law over much of our forests and our communities, and our homes could burn as a result.
Even though funding for the Forest Service has increased, it is struggling to find qualified personnel to carry out this ill-conceived agenda. Agency morale is low, and in the analysis of the Hermits Peak Fire, the agency identified serious problems with Forest Service culture.
The Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project should be planned with the consensus of the public. The Forest Service has instead chosen to bulldoze over public concerns and fears, and over the Santa Fe County Commission’s Resolution 2022-50 that urged the Forest Service to complete an environmental impact statement for the project to utilize a range of up-to-date research and to genuinely consider climate change.
Conservation organizations have been eager to help the Forest Service develop a project plan that does not rely on widespread and aggressive tree-cutting and burning, but instead utilizes conservation strategies to retain water, as moist forests are healthier and more fire-resistant. They have urged the Forest Service to promote fire safety from homes and communities outward, not by risky and aggressive treatments out in the forest.
A few weeks remain to email our elected representatives and tell them we will only vote for those who stand for our forest and for us, and urge the Forest Service to complete an environmental impact statement for the project. Officials’ email addresses are at theforestadvocate.org/officials/.
Sarah Hyden is the co-founder of The Forest Advocate, theforestadvocate.org. She lives by the Santa Fe National Forest.