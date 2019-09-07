Imagine that Americans of faith — Christian, Jew, Muslim — saw their churches, synagogues and mosques violated and their most sacred objects — silver crosses, ancient Torahs and Qurans — mysteriously disappear, only to appear later for sale at European auction houses. Americans of all kinds would be outraged, and yet, this is exactly what is still happening to Native American communities.
Between 2012 and 2017, nearly 1,400 cultural items affiliated with U.S. tribal nations were placed for sale in five auction houses in France, half of them yielding nearly $7 million in sales, the U.S. Government Accountability Office reported last year. Despite strong protests from tribes and U.S. officials, the practice of exporting cultural heritage items continues unabated, making European, and particularly French, auction houses “safe havens” for this illicit activity.
Ironically, the activity persists at a time when France shows signs of reconsidering its responsibilities for the thousands of ancient artifacts and works of art looted from former French colonies and brought back to French museums. Much more needs to be done by both France and the United States if this insidious activity is to end, because Paris remains the center of illicit trafficking in Indian heritage objects.
The 19 pueblos of the American Southwest are among the most ancient and durable communities in the world. They trace their ancestries back thousands of years to places we now call Chaco Canyon and Bears Ears. One of the pueblos, Acoma, founded in 1150 A.D., claims to be the oldest continually inhabited community in America; honored families are still chosen to live in adobe structures atop a 400-foot high mesa called Sky City in the New Mexican desert.
The Acoma are known for honoring their heritage and especially for deeply held spiritual beliefs, which are often symbolized in specially created sacred objects. One of the most important of these, called the Acoma Shield, was stolen from a home in Sky City in the mid-1970s and, it was feared, lost forever.
The multicolored circular shield is stitched together with leather straps and features the painted image of a kachina — a deified ancestral spirit in pueblo culture. As colorful as it is, the shield is not a work of art. Rather, in the words of Brian Vallo, Acoma’s governor, “It was created by pueblo elders and spiritual leaders as a sacred symbol of protection for all living indigenous resources — land, animals, plants, water — and passed down as a reflection of the beliefs of generations of Acomas.”
Early in 2016, a half-century after its disappearance, EVE Auction House in Paris announced it would sell the Acoma Shield in May of that year. After authenticating the object, Acoma, with the help of federal authorities and New Mexico’s U.S. senators, Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall, tried to halt the sale and to recover it. These activities plus public outrage, which made the shield the poster child of the illicit export scheme, were sufficient to persuade the owner of Eve to withdraw the shield from auction, “pending further investigation.”
Eve’s auctioneer, Alain Leroy, had incorrectly claimed that “all the items proposed [for auction] are of legal trade in the U.S. and France” and that “the public auction process allows the different tribes to acquire their past, and that is exactly what some tribes prefer to do, seeking efficiency and discretion.” Acoma chose instead to make its own representations, but welcomed the assistance of American officials. While Eve removed the shield from auction, it refused to return it to Acoma. There the matter stood, until now, when it appears that Acoma’s efforts are on the verge of success. On July 12, an agreement was filed in federal court in Albuquerque indicating that the Eve Auction House will soon surrender the shield to the U.S. Embassy in Paris, thence to be brought to Acoma.
Coincidentally, a year ago, French President Emmanuel Macron, following the recommendations of a commission he established, declared that French museums holding thousands of artifacts and items of art looted from sub-Saharan Africa during France’s colonial era should be permanently repatriated.
Acoma could argue it was in essentially the same position as the African countries to which repatriation is due. Thus friends of Acoma hoped that Macron would use his own precedent and his office to ensure that the shield be returned. In fact, we don’t know which arguments Acoma made to the shield’s owner or the French. Whatever role France played, Macron can still make a huge contribution to ending the international trafficking in these items by creating another commission to advise him on how France should deal with stolen heritage items from North American tribes. Both Germany and the Netherlands are developing nationwide processes for repatriation; France should join them.
The U.S. can acquire important new international repatriation tools by enacting legislation proposed by Sen. Heinrich with bipartisan support, the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony (STOP) Act. It would significantly increase penalties for theft and illegal trafficking in stolen items, prohibit the export of Native American items obtained in violation of existing U.S. law and create a certification system for identification purposes. These provisions would work to make import illegal in France and therefore repatriation from France more feasible. Not least, the act would confirm U.S. authority to enter into international agreements making it possible for countries like France to “facilitate” the return of stolen items, a provision much favored by Acoma.
Lest anyone think this illicit export practice is in abeyance, the Association on American Indian Affairs revealed in June that the Eve Auction House — yes, the same one — will sell “over fifty items of Native American cultural heritage from over twenty tribal nations from the United States and Canada, including highly sensitive items that … have likely been stolen or taken without free, prior and informed consent of the Tribe.”
While the Acoma always have provided strong leadership in cultural preservation, it is likely no coincidence that its new governor, Brian Vallo, has spent virtually his entire career immersed in the world of indigenous culture. “I will continue to make this a priority because,” Gov. Vallo told me, “without the presence of these sacred objects, as my predecessor has said, ‘we cannot continue our way of life.’ As a sovereign nation we strongly prefer to achieve the return of stolen objects by voluntary means and we hope our current experience can be of help to others. We are mindful, however, that we are Americans too, and we welcome and appreciate the help of federal officials and representatives.”
Richard Moe is a writer, the former president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and a board member of the Conservation Lands Foundation.