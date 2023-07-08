Thanks to The Santa Fe New Mexican‘s staff for work on the open records series of stories (“The Public Records Puzzle,” June 23-25). This is a very important issue that is as exciting as watching paint dry. Few people want to discuss it, much less take action. But it is the only thing that keeps politicians, bureaucrats and questionable law enforcement at all levels in check.

When my father first started reporting for the Rio Grande Sun in 1956, the city police chief would call him to go take pictures at serious accidents and crime scenes. City police didn’t own a camera, and the department had nothing to hide. Officers always explained to him what had happened, who was involved and if there had been an arrest.

Today a journalist’s biggest hurdle is getting public officials to hand over public documents — redacted correctly. Case in point, the 14-year-old who several weeks ago shot and killed a man in Clovis. The police won’t release the boy’s name. There is no state law protecting that information.

Robert Trapp owned and operated the Rio Grande Sun in Española from 2012-22. His parents, Robert and Ruth, co-founded the newspaper in 1956.

