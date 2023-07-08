Thanks to The Santa Fe New Mexican‘s staff for work on the open records series of stories (“The Public Records Puzzle,” June 23-25). This is a very important issue that is as exciting as watching paint dry. Few people want to discuss it, much less take action. But it is the only thing that keeps politicians, bureaucrats and questionable law enforcement at all levels in check.
When my father first started reporting for the Rio Grande Sun in 1956, the city police chief would call him to go take pictures at serious accidents and crime scenes. City police didn’t own a camera, and the department had nothing to hide. Officers always explained to him what had happened, who was involved and if there had been an arrest.
Today a journalist’s biggest hurdle is getting public officials to hand over public documents — redacted correctly. Case in point, the 14-year-old who several weeks ago shot and killed a man in Clovis. The police won’t release the boy’s name. There is no state law protecting that information.
Daniel Chacón’s article laid out the simple fact that politicians will always put themselves first, over constituents and the law. Former Attorney General Patsy Madrid was a nightmare for those vying for open records. I remember, as a New Mexico Foundation for Open Government member, sitting in a conference room with her successor, Attorney General Gary King, as he came in to clean up the backlog of records requests and complaints. It never happened.
Then Attorney General Hector Balderas and his one-man spin machine James Hallinan promised more openness. Right. Hallinan protected Balderas always and answered questions rarely. Balderas was better than King in openness, but he wasn’t a shining beacon. Milan Simonich explained that charade.
I will keep an open mind for Attorney General Raúl Torrez but won’t hold my breath. Again, he’s a politician first.
I feel for Albuquerque City Clerk Ethan Watson. His records-request task is gargantuan.
I have a year-old request for video footage sitting with him, and after several emails, a phone call and messaged promises, I still wait. I understand his dilemma but also know producing records quickly is state law.
My only complaint about TheNew Mexican‘s work was no one held state police up to the public magnifying glass. This group is the worst, by far. The number of open records cases it settled over the past 20 years with me, other New Mexico newspapers and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government easily tops $2 million.
On the bright side, the state police is the only organization that took the most recent $250,000 settlement seriously. It changed the way it retrieves, redacts and makes available records. The fees are much more reasonable, and they don’t charge for small retrievals not needing redacting.
I am no longer on the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government board, having served over 20 years. My father was a charter member. That group does great work on behalf of New Mexicans on a meager budget. When citizens have run out of options and politicians won’t hand over public documents, NMFOG is always in their corner and has a proven track record of delivering the goods.
If the state gave the money it uses blocking records requests to NMFOG and government employees did their jobs, the advantage would go toward openness rather than this state’s continual move away from what is right.
Robert Trapp owned and operated the Rio Grande Sun in Española from 2012-22. His parents, Robert and Ruth, co-founded the newspaper in 1956.