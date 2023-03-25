Every newborn baby enters the world in the most vulnerable, tender condition. Access to quality prenatal and postnatal care is vital to a mother’s and baby’s health and quality of life.
Unfortunately, in New Mexico, too many expecting and new mothers experience maternal and child health complications that can easily be avoided with routine care. Often, the primary contributing factor is the lack of access to health insurance coverage. According to a March of Dimes report, New Mexico has one of the highest uninsured rates of childbearing-age women in the United States.
New Mexico faces an unusually higher maternal mortality rate, with a disproportionately greater rate among the Native American population — approximately 20%, despite composing only 11% of the population. According to data from the New Mexico Department of Health and the New Mexico Birth Equity Collaborative, Black mothers have a maternal mortality rate that is four times higher than the state average for all races.
New Mexico families need additional support and programs to improve health outcomes and ensure healthy pregnancies, births and families.
However, according to a Georgetown University Center for Children and Families analysis, the issues facing New Mexicans continue even after birth, as 6.4% of New Mexico children do not have health insurance. Uninsured children are more likely to have unmet health needs and lack proper preventive care, which decreases their chances of a healthy childhood and growing into healthy adults.
I know the struggles of being a new mom, and I have witnessed the challenges of families raising children in New Mexico. With the joy of welcoming a new life into the world, the hands-on experience can be isolating, frustrating and exhausting. Unfortunately, no infant is born with a guidebook. New parents face unexpected issues, including mental health, socioeconomic factors and more.
I joined Many Mothers, a local nonprofit, and we address these issues — one family at a time — both in their homes and our new Parent Center to relieve stress during the first few months following birth.
For many New Mexican families and new parents, an additional hurdle is the compounded difficulty of speaking a different language or being separated from family. As a result, a joyous occasion can quickly become overwhelming. To bridge the gap and remove barriers for parents of newborns in Santa Fe, The MolinaCares Accord has partnered with Many Mothers to assist Spanish-speaking families in welcoming home a new baby.
Many families are new to the U.S. and feel like strangers in a new country. Working with these families, Many Mothers strives to provide aid, encouragement, practical resources and good company to families with newborns in a familiar and friendly language.
Together, MolinaCares and Many Mothers are working to support vulnerable populations and provide hope to a community that may otherwise live in seclusion. While this partnership is a step in the right direction in supporting growing families, we have more work to do to ensure access to quality care for all. Every effort from community members helps. We are all part of that community for our neighbors, family members and friends.
We encourage all policymakers to continue prioritizing mothers, babies and families with laws that can further bridge the gap for our vulnerable populations. Furthermore, we encourage everyone to lend a helping hand, volunteer and work together to make New Mexico a safer, healthier place for all mothers and their children.
Bernadette Freeman is a home visitor volunteer for Many Mothers and vice president of its board.