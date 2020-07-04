Since all eyes have understandably been focused on the coronavirus pandemic, a very important health care milestone quietly passed by in March with very little fanfare — the 10-year anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act.
Many people may not remember, but the ACA paved the way for the launch of the New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange, known to most of you now as beWellnm. The exchange was a groundbreaking opportunity for New Mexicans because for the first time, they could shop and compare different plans online, in one place and at one time. They also had access to federal tax credits and subsidies to make their plans more affordable, and they did not have to be afraid that a preexisting condition would prevent them from becoming covered and from receiving the quality health care they needed.
I have been serving on the board of directors of the New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange since it was formed and am one of its longest-serving members. Many things have changed in the past seven years, like plan improvements for small businesses; better availability of enrollment counselors, agents and brokers; and now, our movement toward a state-based platform that will offer far more flexibility and affordability than the federal system under which we now operate.
Since the passage of the ACA, many of us have worked tirelessly to reach and educate our uninsured population in New Mexico, particularly in rural parts of the state and among our Hispanic and Native communities. But there is still so much more work to be done.
Our board is committed to the mission of having a 100 percent insured population, and that mission has become even more urgent with the health care crisis we face today.
If you do not have health coverage, we can help you: beWellnm is coordinating with the New Mexico Human Services Department and Medical Insurance Pool to make sure no New Mexican is turned away for coverage.
COVID-19 is very serious. Ten years later, as we all struggle to make the best decisions we can in the face of this great health challenge, I remain incredibly grateful for the passage of the ACA and the formation of the Health Insurance Exchange. I know we will come through these challenges stronger than ever. Stay healthy.
