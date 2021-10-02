I would like to clarify some of the points made in a recent letter to the editor regarding bike lanes (“Not the bike lane,” Sept. 15). As a cyclist and motorist, I agree that the thin, painted white line, itself, is not a bike lane.
Generally, the white line on a road delineates the roadway from the shoulder or breakdown lane of the road. In some instances, the white line may be the demarcation for an actual legal bike lane, which is a portion of the roadway that has been designated by striping, signage and pavement markings for the exclusive use of bicyclists. A roadway shoulder is not a bike lane.
These are the rules:
Where there is a legal bike lane or dedicated bike trail, cyclists should use these and observe the relevant rules and etiquette, such as staying a safe distance within the bike lane. However, motorists should be aware that under New Mexico state law, every person riding a bicycle upon a roadway is granted all of the rights and is subject to all of the duties applicable to the driver of a vehicle. (Section 66-3-702 NMSA).
The city of Santa Fe Uniform Traffic Ordinance states that operators of bicycles have the same rights as operators of motor vehicles in the use of streets, highways and roadways within the city, with some limited exceptions (Section 12-8-2). In general, bicycle operators must ride far enough to the right in the right vehicle lane (not the road shoulder) to allow overtaking vehicles to pass safely. Bicyclists may deviate from this when reasonably necessary to avoid conditions including, but not limited to, fixed or moving objects, parked or moving vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians, animals or surface hazards. (Section 12-8-14).
The city traffic ordinance also states when approaching or passing a bicyclist, a motorist must proceed with caution and must pass the bicyclist at a reasonable speed and keep a safe distance of at least 5 feet from him. A person operating a motor vehicle may be required to drive at a slower rate of speed, and a bicyclist traveling in the center of a lane should move right when it is safe to do so (Section 12-6-2.7. F.).
Sadly, I have encountered dangerous behavior by motorists, such as honking, reckless passing and intimidation. During the coronavirus pandemic, many people discovered the fun of being outdoors on a bicycle. Motorists and bicyclists should become acquainted with the roadway rules so we can be considerate of one another and all safely enjoy our respective activities.
