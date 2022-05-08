The leaked Supreme Court draft opinion regarding the future of Roe v. Wade, though unsurprising, left me in a place of extreme sadness, mourning and fear for the future. I am a family medicine physician in rural New Mexico.
Because of the Hyde Amendment, the hospital where I work is unable to provide abortion care, which means my patients have to travel hundreds of miles to seek this essential care. I, too, travel hundreds of miles to provide abortions at a clinic in Arizona. The miles I travel, though, are a choice, while so many of the patients I serve do not have a choice in the miles they have to travel for care.
I provide abortions because I feel it is my duty as a family physician to trust the decisions my patients make over their own bodies, and to provide access to full-spectrum reproductive health care so people can choose to be pregnant or become parents when they want to be.
New Mexico has demonstrated its support of full-spectrum reproductive health care. An important step to protect the right to abortion happened in 2021 with the passage of Senate Bill 10 — The Respect New Mexican Women and Families Act — overturning a law that would have criminalized abortion in almost all circumstances if Roe were to fall.
New Mexico also does not have any of the major types of abortion restrictions (such as mandatory waiting periods), but this does not mean abortion is explicitly protected in the absence of Roe and certainly does not mean abortion is accessible for all New Mexicans.
While the states surrounding New Mexico — Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas — have taken steps over the last year to cruelly restrict the reproductive rights of its citizens, more patients have sought abortion care in New Mexico. If Roe falls, these same states will move to enforce trigger bans so that an abortion would be illegal to obtain or provide, pushing patients further away from their homes while trying to access essential, safe health care.
My patients in rural New Mexico cannot receive abortions where they get their usual care because of Hyde’s restrictions on insurance coverage of abortion. This leads my patients facing significant barriers to abortion care — including long distances to travel, lack of transportation, and limited access to reliable internet or cell service to seek telemedicine services.
Bans on abortion lead to people with resources and support going to other parts of the country to get care. They force people without resources to remain pregnant. This makes it all the more evident that these bans are efforts to control and coerce communities, specifically Black people, brown people, Indigenous people, people of color and people trapped in systemic poverty. For patients seeking abortion, abortion is still legal in all 50 states, with laws and restrictions varying by state. Abortion is safe.
The New Mexico Legislature can do more to protect the reproductive rights of our citizens. I call on our state’s Legislature to codify the right to abortion in New Mexico’s state constitution and for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to support this. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján must work to abolish the filibuster, protect the right to vote and protect the right to abortion for all Americans.