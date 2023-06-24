My journey to Santa Fe took three attempts before I finally settled here.

The first time I visited Santa Fe, it sparked an immediate love affair. That trip marked a significant turning point in my life, occurring a month before my 40th birthday and six months before the onset of the pandemic. After nearly a decade in San Francisco, I yearned for something different. I had grown weary of the constant hustle, which, rather than helping me progress, seemed only to distance me further from my true self and my creativity.

Motivated by this desire for change, I decided to spend my 40th birthday month in Santa Fe. My excitement was palpable when I thought I had secured a $1,200 casita near the Plaza. However, elation turned to disappointment when I realized I was the victim of an online scam.

Christina Vo is a writer based in Santa Fe; her debut memoir is titled, The Veil Between Two Worlds: A Memoir of Silence, Loss, and Finding Home.

