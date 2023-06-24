My journey to Santa Fe took three attempts before I finally settled here.
The first time I visited Santa Fe, it sparked an immediate love affair. That trip marked a significant turning point in my life, occurring a month before my 40th birthday and six months before the onset of the pandemic. After nearly a decade in San Francisco, I yearned for something different. I had grown weary of the constant hustle, which, rather than helping me progress, seemed only to distance me further from my true self and my creativity.
Motivated by this desire for change, I decided to spend my 40th birthday month in Santa Fe. My excitement was palpable when I thought I had secured a $1,200 casita near the Plaza. However, elation turned to disappointment when I realized I was the victim of an online scam.
My second attempt at settling in Santa Fe happened a few weeks before the pandemic. A friend from New York had rented a house in the city with a few acquaintances. When one of them left, she offered me the spare room. I initially agreed, but soon reconsidered. Even though I loved Santa Fe and longed for it in some ways, weathering the pandemic in unfamiliar surroundings seemed like an unwise choice, so I opted to remain in San Francisco.
The third attempt was still during the pandemic. I convinced a friend to accompany me on a road trip from San Francisco to Santa Fe. This time, I was certain I would stay. When we arrived in Santa Fe, we booked a room at a bed and breakfast on the outskirts of town, where my vision for a new life started to crystallize.
I knew what I needed — a simple studio casita, a space where I could focus on my writing.
My search on Craigslist led me to an affordable yet perfect casita on the east side of town. The casita also held historical significance as it is on the property of Fremont Ellis’ original home. The space turned out to be just what I had envisioned, playing a significant role in nurturing my creativity and allowing me to focus on my writing. I also landed a job at a gallery on Canyon Road, further immersing me into the artistic world of Santa Fe. The city’s simple beauty was a departure from my past, but it bestowed upon me a wealth of internal rewards.
In that casita, along with my work at the gallery, I gained deeper insights into my creative process. I began to understand what had been inhibiting my writing, and by writing consistently, I successfully overcame certain obstacles, with Santa Fe guiding me along the way.
Most notably, Santa Fe taught me to work with whatever I brought to the table, including my inner demons. The city, akin to a gentle mother, subtly steers one toward a heightened sense of self-awareness and profound layers of existence.
After two years of living in my quaint casita, I began to feel that my time in this space was coming to a close. The questions arose: Should I strengthen my ties with Santa Fe? And how could I give back to a city that had given me so much?
Next month, I’ll be moving closer to the heart of Santa Fe, just half a mile down to Canyon Road. As for the casita, it’ll be passed on to another writer in her early 40s; I can only hope she’ll have as much creative fortune here as I did. This move, I believe, initiates me further into Santa Fe’s embrace, representing another layer of my journey here. It feels as if Santa Fe herself is posing a question: With this newfound creative life, what will you contribute to this place?
Christina Vo is a writer based in Santa Fe; her debut memoir is titled, The Veil Between Two Worlds: A Memoir of Silence, Loss, and Finding Home.