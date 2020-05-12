Tuesday, June 2, New Mexicans will have a primary election with many offices on the ballot. And just when you think you’re done filling in bubbles, there are more. Way down ballot, you’ll find the opportunity to write-in your candidate for Public Education Commission, District 10 (all of the candidates are write-ins).
I’m Steven Carrillo, and I am proud to say I’m running for this seat. Here is why. Think of the PEC as analogous to a board of education for all of New Mexico’s state public charter schools; they authorize, renew and, in unfortunate cases, are forced to close non-performing and non-compliant schools. And, as you’ve likely been very supportive of your traditional public schools throughout Northern New Mexico, these 57 public charters are funded with your tax dollars and also need your support and oversight.
My priorities are straightforward; 1. Protect the interest of kids and families; 2. Collaborate with commissioners to streamline administrative processes and eliminate redundancies that make for confusion and frustration. Let’s make life more efficient and easier for our charter directors; 3. Create a five-year strategic plan as well as guidelines and policies that support our schools and staff. We must be fair-minded, transparent and keep politics out of our decision-making. Remember, kids first.
For the last eight years, I served as a board member on the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education. Our board was enormously successful, and I’m so grateful and proud to be a part of that legacy. Now it’s time to continue my dedication and commitment to public service as part of the PEC.
Please vote. It’s our cherished right as Americans. And I would be honored to have yours.
Steven J. Carrillo is a 29-year resident of Santa Fe. He served two terms on the SFPS Board of Education. His son graduated from Santa Fe High in 2018. District 10 serves Rio Arriba, Taos, Santa Fe and Colfax counties.
