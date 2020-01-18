Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has campaigned on a platform that seeks to impose a 2 percent “wealth tax” on all assets above $50 million and a 3 percent “wealth tax” on all assets above $1 billion. This proposal is total unworkable, unconstitutional and completely insane for many reasons, but I only have space here to outline three.
First, Warren claims this will only affect the very wealthy in our country. However, once you allow government to impose a new tax, then it eventually affects us all. The history of the income tax is an example. When it was first imposed in 1913, only the top 1 percent of households (equivalent to $475,000 income or above today) were affected and even then, the rate was only 1 percent. My guess is that most of you reading this article make far less than $475,000 but pay income taxes way in excess of 1 percent of your income. I have no doubt that expansion of the wealth tax into the middle-class ranks will quickly occur, considering all the new spending Warren and her fellow socialists are considering.
Second, back in 1990, around a dozen European countries had a wealth tax. Today, only four European countries have it: Spain, Norway, Switzerland and Belgium. Countries abandoned wealth taxes due to the plethora of problems in determining the amounts and enforcing the payments. Values of stocks and bonds are easy to determine, but other assets such as art, coins, real estate and businesses are very difficult to determine without actually selling the asset. Under Warren’s proposal, the fair market value of all assets for the wealthiest households would have to be assessed every year, bringing an unprecedented assault on people’s privacy.
Government bureaucrats would have the right to examine your home, storage facilities, brokerage accounts, bank accounts and everything else to determine if you have crossed the wealth-tax threshold.
In addition, how are all these assets to be appraised? If the Internal Revenue Service appraises a building at a certain amount and the owner then later sells the building for less, does the IRS refund the tax difference? Likely not. Many of the countries who abandoned the wealth tax determined that the gain in net revenue (which in most cases amount to about 1 percent of all tax revenue) was not worth the costs.
Last, a “wealth tax” is unconstitutional. Because of their experiences with Britain, the framers of our Constitution were fearful of taxation in any form. Therefore, Article I, Section 9, Clause 4 of our Constitution outlaws any form of direct taxation unless it is collected from all of the states in proportion to the number of citizens in each state (apportionment).
Direct taxes are those imposed upon a person (poll tax, head tax, etc.) or their property. Indirect taxes are those imposed on transactions (sales tax, value-added-tax, gross receipts tax, etc.).
Questions about direct taxation occurred in our country’s past when the government imposed various forms of income tax in the 1800s (in particular during the Civil War), and there were several court proceedings that questioned the constitutionality of those taxes. Those questions were settled when the 16th Amendment was passed, which exempted income taxes (and income only) from apportionment. Therefore, the wealth tax proposed by Elizabeth Warren, which most assuredly is a direct tax, is not constitutional.
For these reasons and countless others not discussed here, Warren and her socialist cohorts’ proposed wealth tax is not going to happen, and if they continue to push this misguided agenda, they will hand the 2020 election over to Trump and the Republicans on a silver platter.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.