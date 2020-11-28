African American, Latinx, Native American, Asian American and Pacific Islander votes powered the Biden-Harris ticket to victory. In coming elections, the Democratic Party again will ask the support of these communities.
Democrats must now acknowledge, with positions of leadership across the federal government, the communities of color who trusted President-elect Joe Biden to lead. Such a step also has merit in that the “last will be first” and “from the marginalized, will come the great leadership.”
In his piece “Biden’s rise gives the establishment one last chance: If he fouls this up, we’re doomed,” conservative New York Times columnist David Brooks writes that Biden’s victory “doesn’t mean that legitimate crises that are driving the Sanders … or … Trump voters — will go away.” Biden must “deliver real benefits for disaffected working-class Trumpians and disillusioned young Bernie [supporters]” or “our current system … will be swept away.”
New Mexico’s riches in terms of the Department of the Interior are not just our beautiful landscape but also in possible secretaries for that agency. The retiring Sen. Tom Udall is eminently qualified; Sen. Martin Heinrich, with successes in protecting public lands, most recently the Great American Outdoors Act, is ready. We have two Native American candidates: Congresswoman Deb Haaland of Laguna Pueblo and Taos Pueblo member Michal Connor, who served 16 years at the Department of the Interior under Clinton and Obama, including as director of the Secretary’s Indian Water Rights Office, as commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation and finally as deputy secretary. From 2001-09, Connor was counsel to the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
A Sierra Club colleague remarked that “Udall was born and bred” to be secretary of interior, though not in the sense of nepotism. Tom Udall, like other Udalls, is steeped in the history, science, policy and stakeholder politics of the great West that one must master to effectively steward the federal department responsible for the management and conservation of most federal lands and natural resources, and the administration of programs relating to Indigenous Americans.
Interior includes the Bureau of Indian Affairs and so has a dark history with Native Americans. The BIA supported the policy of removal in the 1800s, and into the 1930s, assimilation. More recently, the BIA helped suppress Indigenous rights efforts, bungled the management of billions of dollars of tribal assets and continues to fail in meeting treaty-guaranteed education, health care and other benefits.
This record places the BIA as a tool in the American genocidal war on Indigenous people. Dean Elizabeth Kronk Warner of the University of Utah, a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa, said recently, “The Department of Interior was the driving force of modern day genocide against the Native American peoples.” With a Native American leading interior, Warner points out that, “We would be moving from the shadows of perpetuated genocide to a chair at the table.”
It’s a difficult choice among these four New Mexicans: Udall is a treasure; Heinrich works well with both conservationists and sportsmen and women; Haaland is a powerful presence who understands tribal experiences from the ground up; Connor is a tribal member with experience in both the department and Congress.
The Biden-Harris team should look carefully at its administrative appointments. Though I am not so learned to choose one of our New Mexican friends over the others, and though I would be in part disappointed to see Udall passed over, it would make great sense to appoint a member of the stakeholder group most unrepresented in all federal positions, a Native person, to be secretary of the interior.
