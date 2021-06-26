The history of Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico is the oldest, most complex and most glorious in this country. What is so magical about this place and why so many of us are proud to call Santa Fe home is how many cultures come together side by side with mutual respect to form the foundation of a rich and engaging city. That history cannot be erased; from the tremendous contributions of Hispanic residents to the enormous resilience of Indigenous people, this history is woven into the fabric of Santa Fe.
This blending of cultures is what makes our home so unique. But it is not without its historic and current tensions. Last summer, these tensions came to a head and led to the toppling of the obelisk on the Plaza. As we approach another summer, we need to reckon with what happened and how we move forward by doing what makes Santa Fe so special — bringing together people and cultures to reconcile and move forward.
Some have said I haven’t listened to those who are passionate about the obelisk or that I don’t “get it.” But I, and so many in our community, have listened. We do get it. The obelisk is a proud symbol for some and a cause of tremendous pain for others with its racist inscription calling Native Americans “savage Indians.” That’s why Santa Fe mayors have struggled with the obelisk for decades, dating to the 1970s when the City Council actually voted in favor of removing it the first time. But no one took action. It has long been a symbol of the cultural tension we all feel today — how to reflect our history in a way that respects all in our community.
One year ago, we were absorbed in a national crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a countrywide reckoning on racial justice. Every day we seemed to read or watch as statues and monuments confronting the hardest parts of our history were torn down across the country. In Albuquerque, the situation turned violent when a confrontation between armed right-wing militia members and protesters ended with one of the protesters being shot.
As mayor, my No. 1 job is to protect the safety of Santa Fe residents. Some have criticized me for acting alone. Actually, I spent hours seeking counsel from faith leaders, community members, Hispanic leaders, tribal leaders and members of the City Council on the best way forward. Knowing there was a credible threat of violence and in the context of the summer of racial reckoning, I made the call that it was time to move the obelisk and the statue of Don Diego de Vargas to avoid a clash of violence that was brewing while we took time to have the hard conversations we need to have together about how to recognize our shared history in the city. After 50 years of city leaders talking about what to do with the obelisk, I made the tough — and I think, just — decision.
We were unable to immediately move the obelisk due to safety and procedural constraints. In the end, protesters tore down the obelisk in an act of violence that disrespected the entire community and fomented the kind of division that runs contrary to everything Santa Fe stands for. If I could go back and change one thing about my time as mayor, it would be to start sooner the long-needed conversation about the obelisk and the other symbols of our history so we could have handled this situation as Santa Fe knows best — together as a community with shared and mutual respect, as we did with the Entrada.
On the day the obelisk was torn down, we again tried to respond in a way to protect people’s lives first and foremost. There were reports that a right-wing militia group would show up, as well as Cowboys for Trump. Some have suggested the police should have done more that day. Guided by their “use of force” policies, which always place human life before the loss of property, the Santa Fe Police Department made a decision not to engage in a violent confrontation over the monument, particularly because there were numerous children there. They didn’t use tear gas. They didn’t use rubber bullets or — even worse — live ammunition. And contrary to what you may have read or heard, they were not told to “stand down.” They followed the city’s policy to put the safety of Santa Fe residents first. We lost the obelisk that day — a violent act that hurts Santa Fe regardless of how you feel about the monument — but we saved human lives. That I will never regret.
There is a reason why for 50 years, mayors and City Councils of Santa Fe before me have grappled with the obelisk. It’s hard. It’s painful. It’s complicated. It speaks to issues we’d just as soon not discuss: race and power, historic trauma, and cultural identity.
Later this summer, Santa Fe will kick off a process called CHART — culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth — to have this long-overdue conversation. I ask you to get involved, so we can do the hard work of determining how we face our history, understand it, honor it and tell the stories of all of Santa Fe, together. The CHART process will also determine what will stand in the center of the Plaza. We need your voice in this effort so that together, we can ensure the violence and division of last summer never happens again. After a 50-year debate, where agents of divisiveness have talked over each other, perhaps we can listen to one another and finally get this right.
We can do this, Santa Fe. Together. That’s the way forward. That’s our way forward.
