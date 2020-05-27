When you think about the County Clerk’s race, ask what could have been done to make this election easier. I am Sarah Guzman and I believe the cerk should always do everything to make it easier for everyone to vote. I have a master’s in public administration from Carnegie Mellon University, and have run and structured the internal procedures for nonprofits. I have the skills and training to improve operations, not just good intentions.
As county clerk, I want to make sure we can shape our future electorate with increased access to voter education and outreach, a task that has primarily been left to non-profit or partisan organizations.
Voter turnout as of last November was 20 percent, and that's an indication of our failure to engage our community. We need to recognize that voting is as much cultural as it is habitual. We continue operating elections in the same way and always expect different results; technological solutions are available, but we must first understand the current failures of our systems, which is where I, Sarah Guzman come in.
I have a trained eye in identifying these weaknesses, because I’ve done it before in other capacities. I understand that newer data systems aren’t going to make the difference if the person assisting with the data entry isn’t properly trained or is missing data quality steps. We need to evaluate the system for gaps, because if the handling of this election has taught me anything it’s that improvements are always needed.
As a management consultant, I’ve worked extensively in developing strategies for tracking, securing and analyzing organizations data systems. Where the organization had outgrown their IT systems, I recognized the problem, secured a budget; vetted, tested, and transitioned staff to newer technologies, a skill I believe makes me, Sarah Guzman, the best candidate in this race.
Additionally, when it comes to management experience, I have a proven track record of success. I am also the only candidate who has experienced voter disenfranchisement directly in my household, as a result of barriers, making me extremely motivated to do it differently.
Furthermore, I want to use this as an opportunity to tell voters that if they don’t receive their absentee ballots by June 1, they must vote at their polling location. Please wear a mask and take precautions, but go out and VOTE. And for those of you with your ballots still at home, complete them and drop them off at an early polling site, because mailing them back is no longer an option.
My website has a list of all early voting sites: www.SarahGuzman4SantaFeCountyClerk.com I know that poor communication to voters and delayed mail will now require us to go to the polls to drop off ballots, creating a trip and exposure we were initially attempting to avoid. This will unfortunately cause added congestion and confusion at the polls, an unnecessary situation had early communication been a priority.
As voters we do not deserve to hear the old refrain “This time there were problems next time we’ll do better.” In these last two weeks, why didn’t we focus our efforts on making our polling locations as safe as possible, so that no one felt disenfranchised from a process that became over complicated, given the lack of communication?
Lack of experience voting, language, sight, age, and illness are all examples of obstacles to voting, that could have been ameliorated by advanced planning and good management.
My name is Sarah Guzman, and as a candidate running for County Clerk, a vote for me is a vote for change, we could really use it right now.
