When society is returned once more
To unimprisoned life, and to the universe …
Then our entire twisted nature will turn
And run when a single secret word is spoken.
— from Novalis (1800)
Many people have been using the word “timeout” to describe our current global status, sparking me to reread my Dec. 9, 2017, letter printed in the Santa Fe New Mexican.
On the surface, what compelled me to write then, the U.S. escalation of threats to bomb North Korea, might seem different than our coronavirus context now. Different mountains on the surface, same waters running underneath.
That 2017 letter asked, “Can we put our time, energy, people power and resources to work in life-affirming ways, starting with the necessity and grace of a timeout to focus on what we really want and new possibility? To reorient and move forward with safety, there must be a stop in the momentum. Timeout. Is that the single secret word?”
There has been a spectacular array of inspirational material being created and put out into the world at the onset of our pandemic. One I have soaked in over and over to uplift my spirits has been Rotterdam Orchestra members’ “Ode to Joy,” created in this time of physical distancing with each member playing their part from their own home.
Their collaboration transmits volumes. “From us — to you,” they say, showing us what out-of-the-box thinking and working together — with the skill of deep listening equal to that of playing — can accomplish. Connecting, warming and inspiring hearts around the world, kindling hope, beauty, possibility. Dostoevsky may have had it right when he suggested, “Perhaps it is beauty that will save us in the end.”
In 2017, I wondered about “timeout” as a single, simple word that could help us safely carry ourselves to our designed place in the universe. Here we are — what in 2020 might that word be? “Unity”? “Beauty”? “Faith”? Yes! And, I land on “vision.” Inner vision, each and every one of us, of what we truly want and new possibility.
My vision? That I, and as many people as possible, walk on our life-giving Earth in beauty, wisdom, dignity and love. These words come from the last lines of a poem/prayer that has been my mantra in the unknowing and darkness of my own healing chrysalis, long before the world has now entered a global one.
… Help us to know our life is a sacred journey
of transformation: of change, of growth,
in discovery, with movement and hope.
From here may we go forward in your peace,
with stories that are signs of healing,
walking in beauty, wisdom, dignity and love.
— from Labyrinth Prayer (anonymous)
“Faith is the confidence in what is hoped for, and the evidence of things we cannot yet see.” (Hebrews 11:1)
