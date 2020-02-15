On this Valentine’s Day weekend, I send warm greetings to the thousands of New Mexicans who have focused their care for our planet onto the legislators gathered in Santa Fe for the 2020 session.
By email, calls, petitions, personal visits, committee hearings and more, thousands — from teens to octogenarians — have promoted legislation to push back against climate change and to care for the Earth and all that live upon it.
The breadth of the advocacy is amazing: renewal energy, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, water and rivers, wildlife protection, radioactive waste and more. And, behind each email or call or personal statement is the passion to protect New Mexico and our Earth for today and generations to come.
Of course, there are voices from well-organized conservation and environmental NGOs and their members across the state. They are focused, dedicated and persistent. But this year saw something new, different and powerful. Inspired by Sweden’s Greta Thunberg, the Roundhouse heard the articulate voices of teens demanding action.
No better example of this was the determined voice of Tabatha Hirsch, an 18-year-old high school student, in a recent House Appropriations and Finance Committee. With calm and precision and representing teens from across the state, Tabatha urged legislators to pass House Bill 173, unofficially called the Next Generation Transportation Act. The bill would have raised the state’s gasoline tax with proceeds for a clean infrastructure fund, the road fund and rebates for low-income households. The committee voted 14-1 to “table” the bill, killing it for this session.
Repeated disappointments and setbacks are standard for climate action advocates. Entrenched and well-funded fossil fuel, utility and associated business interests are powerful. And so is our individual resistance to the lifestyle changes needed to slow the impacts of climate change.
But on this February day, we know that we are joined by millions of other global citizens who each in her or his own way is advancing climate action in their community, state, province or nation. It is the solidarity of caring for each other and the future of the Earth that tempers the sting of legislative and other defeats.
Perhaps it has not been better stated than by Bill McKibben, co-founder of the international advocacy group 350.org: “You will have the honor of standing shoulder to shoulder with [others around the world], and we will have the honor of standing shoulder to shoulder with you, and we will go ahead and we will find out how it all comes out.”
We do not know how it will all come out. But we stay focused … one bill, one petition, one march, one lawsuit, one caring action at a time. It is what we do for all that lives today and all that we hope will live in the future.
