I must have heard it at 50 or 60 campaign events that fall:
“I’m Bruce King from Stanley. If you don’t know where Stanley is, it’s on the road from Moriarty up to Santa Fe — it’s on the right if you’re going north and on the left if you’re going south. If you elect me for another term as your governor, you know what you’re going to get. If you have a problem and want to see me in Santa Fe, I’ll be glad to see you. You all know Molly Chavez. When you come to the Governor’s Office you know that Molly is going to be there to greet you and offer you a cup of coffee.”
The year was 1978. Bruce had been governor from January 1971 until the beginning of 1975, but the constitution then required him to lay out four years. Now, once again, he was the Democratic nominee for governor, with Joe Skeen as his Republican opponent.
That same fall, I was the Democratic nominee for attorney general. After the June primary, John Donnell, my Republican opponent, had dropped out, so I was running unopposed. Bruce was kind enough to invite me to join him and Alice to travel the state and campaign with them. We went to places most New Mexicans never see: San Jon,
Deming, Reserve, Tohatchi and many others.
There were lots of good reasons for New Mexicans to support Bruce King that year — and most did — but his promise to have Molly Chavez back in the Governor’s Office with him, was a promise Bruce never failed to mention. It said a lot about Bruce and about his admiration and affection for Molly.
I also think it got him a lot of votes.
