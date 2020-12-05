Recently, we spent three days in Santa Fe to celebrate our 20th wedding anniversary. Needless to say, we cut our visit short because of the rude behavior of its citizens.
On our first full day, we took a walk along the Santa Fe River Trail. While we only saw a few people, no one would speak to us unless we spoke to them.
No, we didn’t wear our masks, as we were outside. Some people wouldn’t even respond or look us in the eye when we said, “Good morning.” Sod off, Santa Fe.
Later that day, we toured downtown Santa Fe, including the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. As we were standing outside, yes, without our masks, a woman walks by and says, “Wearing a mask in Santa Fe is required.” Sod off, Santa Fe.
We learned of the Last Friday Art Trail while we were there and looked forward to the event. However, when we arrived at the Railyard, there was hardly a human in sight. We noticed a bar that was open with outdoor seating.
As we sat down, the man next to us asked why we weren’t wearing our masks. We replied, “Because we’re sitting down.” After a few comments that included him calling me names, he moved in a huff to another table. He wasn’t wearing a mask and none of the other customers was wearing masks, either. We left not giving our business to that establishment. Sod off, Santa Fe.
The friendliest people we met were from out of state — Idaho, Illinois and Colorado. Sod off, Santa Fe.
I have no doubt that everyone who reads this will satisfy themselves with their pious sanctimony about wearing a mask. Sorry, but I’m not joining the Cult of the Mask. Sod off, Santa Fe.
