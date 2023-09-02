That may be why Western man studies so much but know so little. That may be why his civilization has to collapse before he know what’s happening to it. That may be why he cannot or will not, change his ways of life until his ways of life change him.

— Gerald Wilkinson Director National Indian Youth Council

American society and world civilization have always been about subjugation and recently extreme extraction. But the proposed Willow project in Alaska — decades of drilling for oil — is putting a bullet in climate policy. We are going to run out of resources. A quarter of the world’s mammals and much of the world’s birds, fish, amphibians and coral will vanish this century. America should be ashamed of itself for returning to a period in history, not so long ago, when wildlife was crucified by the millions to make way for Manifest Destiny.

Cyril Christo is a writer, photographer, filmmaker and animal rights activist residing in Santa Fe with his wife, Marie Wilkinson, and son, Lysander.

Recommended for you