That may be why Western man studies so much but know so little. That may be why his civilization has to collapse before he know what’s happening to it. That may be why he cannot or will not, change his ways of life until his ways of life change him.
— Gerald Wilkinson Director National Indian Youth Council
American society and world civilization have always been about subjugation and recently extreme extraction. But the proposed Willow project in Alaska — decades of drilling for oil — is putting a bullet in climate policy. We are going to run out of resources. A quarter of the world’s mammals and much of the world’s birds, fish, amphibians and coral will vanish this century. America should be ashamed of itself for returning to a period in history, not so long ago, when wildlife was crucified by the millions to make way for Manifest Destiny.
The deplorable lawmakers who seek to delist the grizzly and to enshrine trapping in Montana’s constitution are a travesty of justice. Footloose Montana was told by a legislator in Helena that he was going to vote for trapping. “Don’t you realize how much pain they go through?” The representative responded, “Wild animals don’t feel pain.”
Blowing up wolf and bear dens with explosives is not just heinous, it irrefutably bankrupts our souls. That wolves, bears, cougars and even bison continue to be shot at Yellowstone and in the northern Rockies of Idaho and Wyoming is a crime of the highest order. Families come to show their children something wondrous and miraculous called life, and hunters are blowing the brains out of these wild creatures.
The Willow project in Alaska is hypocrisy. President Joe Biden may need the support of the other side for reelection, but the future of the planet should not be open to a vote. He has indeed betrayed the planet. Something is seriously wrong when we pass the Inflation Reduction Act and believe we can continue fossil fool extraction in the same breath and open up hundreds of thousands of acres in the Gulf to more oil and then grant another pipeline in Alaska. We can’t be environmentally conscious and unconscious at the same time.
Technology is not the answer. A change in behavior is. Reforestation schemes are paramount in the minds of biologists everywhere. Some of the Great Plains are seeing some buffalo come back. Tiny compared to what was there before, but it’s a start. There’s Brazil, where the forests of the Amazon remain endangered. The destruction is worldwide. Already 700 species of bees are endangered, just in North America alone, where pesticides banned in Europe like glyphosate are used everywhere. We are looking for the cure for cancer while ingesting pesticides every day. Bees, whom we now know have quite complex brains, are the foundation of our agriculture, and insects uphold the world. They are our inestimable allies, the foundation of the world. Lose them and we cannot survive.
The constant subjugation of species and extraction of the world in favor of cows and oil will be our downfall. We need to develop an immediate reverence for life, here on Earth. John Kerry’s ideas to couple the economy to the environment is very late in coming. But it is our only chance. Now.
Cyril Christo is a writer, photographer, filmmaker and animal rights activist residing in Santa Fe with his wife, Marie Wilkinson, and son, Lysander.