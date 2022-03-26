As a Black woman, I am especially filled with pride and joy for the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the highest court in our land: the Supreme Court. My joy is especially personal because Jackson is a product of the Miami-Dade, Fla., public school system — so are both of my two adult children.
Judge Jackson’s mother was a public school principal, her father a lawyer. My children are aware of Jackson’s former high school and her family. Like Jackson, my daughter is a lawyer and member of the Florida bar. She, too, is a product of the Miami-Dade public school system, the same as Judge Jackson. I began my professional career as a teacher in the public school system of Miami. I am a staunch advocate for the protection of our public schools. Today, my daughter is a part-time magistrate judge and a mother in a city in Broward County a few miles north of Miami. She started her legal career as a prosecutor in the office of Janet Reno, who went on to serve as U.S. Attorney General.
My son is also a product of the public school in Miami and is a businessman and entrepreneur in Atlanta, where he is a staunch supporter of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, for her political achievements, especially in protecting the right to vote for all Americans. This is critical to our democracy.
I am especially proud of the courage and tenacity of President Joe Biden when he honored his campaign promise (for historical and equity reasons) to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court. He did this in the face of opposition and criticism from both sides of the aisles. Even if race were not a factor in her nomination, Judge Jackson’s credentials exceed those of the current members of the Supreme Court at the time they were nominated.
My daughter sent me a factual document chart that outlines Jackson’s credentials as compared to the other Supreme Court members in a number of important areas such as her education, her career path, being a public defender, serving on the sentencing commission, as a district judge and as a court of appeals judge. With all of this, she is a mother and wife. What a role model for women and girls.
With all the chaos and divisiveness in our country and around the globe, I remain hopeful that “this chaos will pass,” as people are waking up slowly. I personally witness more kindness for me and my spouse (we are an interracial couple) when we travel through red states on our annual road trip to South Florida. We always have been treated with respect and kindness.
I have great hope for our country with these young ones coming after us as elders, because they are making such amazing gains in all areas. The young, gifted and Black ones are especially aware of the many struggles we in another generation have made for the rights they now have, even though we still have a long way to go. My family and I believe “peace begins with us,” and as the sacred scriptures say, “This, too, will pass.” It is done unto us as we believe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.