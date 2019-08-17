During the August 2017 “Unite the Right” rally events in Charlottesville, Va., white nationalists chanted for “white sharia.” Nearly 16 years earlier, Islamic extremists had crashed four airliners killing 3,000 innocent civilians on Sept. 11, 2001. Could opposites attract?
It is often thought that the two groups are on polar ends. Propaganda by groups such as al-Qaida and the Islamic State constantly denounce Western intervention as a conspiracy on the part of “crusaders” to undermine the Muslim world. White nationalist obsessive-compulsive disorder-like focus on immigration meanwhile has its genesis on trying to prevent the “Islamization” of the Western world. But a closer look reveals a symbiotic relationship between the two groups that they themselves might not be aware of.
Both movements have at their roots a rejection of the forces of globalization and a fear of cultural homogenization. Both of these groups see the spread of McDonald’s to all corners of the globe, the imprint “Made in China” in most of their household products and the presence of multiracial/multireligious marriages as death to cultural particularism.
For groups such as al-Qaida, the spread of “Western values” has undermined the morality of Muslims everywhere and weakened the Middle East in particular. The answer to that conundrum is to cast out foreign influences from their lands and wall off the Arab world from American military might. White nationalists, on the other hand, seek to keep Muslims from emigrating to Western land and, by extension, from adopting “Western values” — which have never been conclusively defined — and dissuading Caucasians (the focus here in on the woman-folk) from marrying non-Caucasians.
Sounds like shared values.
The romance and admiration of these two groups extends into other areas as well. Video productions of white nationalist groups as such as the Atomwaffen Division seems suspiciously inspired by the slick media productions of the Islamic State. In both cases, there is ample footage of foot soldiers heroically training and doing battle to preserve their people and their values. Meanwhile, the two groups make abundant use of social media platforms to recruit new members to their cause.
Similar views on women also take hold in both groupings; namely, they both view women as belonging at home, in the kitchen and in the maternity ward of hospitals popping out as many babies as possible (so they can prevent the wiping out of their race and religion). It is notable as well that their leaders are predominately men. Women aren’t capable of leadership.
But what does this romance really tell us about the world today? Globalization in the 1990s after the Cold War promised us everything. Prosperity, world peace and a clean environment. The ensuing years told us something else was happening. Economic dislocation, a disappearing working and middle class and an educated elite leaving the rest behind was what many saw instead. It should be noted that the ranks of white nationalists and Islamic extremists consist mostly of young men. Frustrated young men.
In a world in which most people will never get a college degree nor own a business, this is dangerous — dangerous because violence has historically been the preserve of frustrated young men ably manipulated by talented demagogues. If none of our present ideologies — democracy, communism, fascism, etc. — can solve this problem, what can? The gifts this romance bequeaths to us will not be so easily returned.
John C. Sweda is a former CIA analyst who writes from Corrales. James Gover is a former Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers congressional fellow. He is writing from Rio Rancho.