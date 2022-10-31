The Bureau of Land Management recently has conducted public comment meetings in Santa Fe regarding the proposed development of recreational shooting facilities in the Santa Fe area. I applaud the BLM for trying to fill a substantial community need and encourage the agency to stay the course.

One particular proposed area the BLM has identified is known as Camel Tracks on the Caja del Rio plateau. It likely will get a closer look, but that’s concerning.

A coalition of tribal members, organizations, grazing lease holders and individuals has convened to bring permanent protection to this magnificent, culturally rich area. Under the shadow of Tetilla Peak are wintering and calving areas for mule deer and elk. Springtime will bring raptors to the rimrocks overlooking the Santa Fe River and the Rio Grande to nest and bring another generation of beauty into the area. This proposed area sits more in the interior of the plateau, and a range there could impact migrating wildlife and disturb cattle grazing in the area.

Henry Roybal is a Santa Fe County commissioner for District 1 and a member of the Hispanic Conservation Leadership Council.

