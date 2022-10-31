The Bureau of Land Management recently has conducted public comment meetings in Santa Fe regarding the proposed development of recreational shooting facilities in the Santa Fe area. I applaud the BLM for trying to fill a substantial community need and encourage the agency to stay the course.
One particular proposed area the BLM has identified is known as Camel Tracks on the Caja del Rio plateau. It likely will get a closer look, but that’s concerning.
A coalition of tribal members, organizations, grazing lease holders and individuals has convened to bring permanent protection to this magnificent, culturally rich area. Under the shadow of Tetilla Peak are wintering and calving areas for mule deer and elk. Springtime will bring raptors to the rimrocks overlooking the Santa Fe River and the Rio Grande to nest and bring another generation of beauty into the area. This proposed area sits more in the interior of the plateau, and a range there could impact migrating wildlife and disturb cattle grazing in the area.
For years, recreational shooters have taken discarded household appliances, televisions and old furniture to a location not far from La Cieneguilla petroglyph area and have created an unmanaged shooting range using these items as targets. The problem is these shooters do not remove their targets. The landscape overlooking this culturally significant area is littered with these items left there only to be cleaned up by volunteers and other people of this area.
If this area is cleaned up, developed and managed correctly, it could serve as a solution for the existential threats illegal shooting areas pose for the public. The area is already being used as a shooting range; it may as well be used properly. The current de facto shooting range sits just above the rim and, if developed and managed, would provide the best option that could meet the needs of Santa Fe’s shooting community.
Further, this is a time where less could be more. The ambitious proposal of establishing three recreational shooting ranges in the area sounds good but could be too ambitious. Wouldn’t it be better to establish one successful facility and build off of that success? The lack of BLM law enforcement in the area has led to desecration of sacred tribal sites, large scale pollution and general degradation of the area. There is a unique opportunity for the BLM to correct and improve the use of this area.
I encourage the BLM to engage the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, which has extensive experience in designing and managing recreational shooting ranges, and to engage tribal members and the public in a genuine effort to accomplish this endeavor.
Henry Roybal is a Santa Fe County commissioner for District 1 and a member of the Hispanic Conservation Leadership Council.