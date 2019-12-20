In the same November week this year, our world received two grave warnings. The United Nations issued its direst predictions yet of global climate catastrophe, and in Nagasaki, Japan, Pope Francis spoke about the dangerous crime of preparing for any use of nuclear weapons. “The arms race wastes precious resources that could be better used to benefit the integral development of peoples and to protect the natural environment. … In a world where millions of children and families live in inhumane conditions, the money that is squandered and the fortunes made through the manufacture, upgrading, maintenance and sale of ever more destructive weapons are an affront crying out to heaven.”
I learned recently that our Department of Energy is pursuing “modernization” of our nuclear weapons arsenal in a 30-year plan to spend nearly $2 trillion over 30 years, not to maintain or make more reliable our existing thousands of lethal warheads but to develop an entirely new weapon which will contain at least 146 new and untested technologies. So, in 2049 or later (weapons programs are never completed on time or under budget) we would be faced with a truly awful choice: put in our arsenal a weapon whose reliability would be unknown or resume nuclear weapons testing.
I want us to think for a moment how $2 trillion might be used to better human lives. It could pay for education, health care, job creation, affordable housing, hunger relief, physical safety such as programs to prepare for the environmental challenges we already know are coming.
The U.N.’s warning is relevant here, too. Science tells us that regardless of what we do now, sea levels will rise 6 meters by 2200. The carbon footprint of this “modernization” of our nuclear weapons is staggering. Consider the thousands of hours of work, the mining and manufacturing of metals, the building of new facilities such as the already over-budget Uranium Processing Facility at Oak Ridge, Tenn., the nearly forever storage strategies which lethal radionuclide-contaminated wastes require, the cleanup of inevitable leaked toxic elements and chemicals into the environment, the commutes of workers which would bring into the atmosphere, justification for building a hugely disruptive road through the Caja del Rio, and so on. We may be slowly cooking ourselves and all creation while preparing to cook other human beings instantly by a nuclear explosion.
Action on the climate crisis and the curtailment of nuclear weapons development are inextricably linked both physically and morally. We must come together, young people and other environmentalists, pacifists and pragmatists who oppose nuclear weapons to save ourselves and our children. Individually, we can all drive less, stop flying, buy only olive oil and wine from North America, buy local and organic food when possible, use plastics only when absolutely necessary. I’m sure there are other lifestyle changes others will recommend. And we can express to our congresspeople our opposition to the continuance and expansion of the nuclear weapons program.
There is a beautifully optimistic passage in the Book of Isaiah which begins with a description of a decimated land but declares that a “shoot shall sprout from the stump” and that “a little child shall lead them.” There are many stumps in our country today, from the chopping away of elements of our government which protect our freedoms and our quality of life. I think of withdrawals from treaties, weakening of banking and environmental regulations, violations of the rule of law. We already have a child leading us to protect our Earth — Greta Thunberg. I look for the child who will lead us away from the sin of nuclear weapons.
Mary Burton Riseley lives in Santa Fe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.