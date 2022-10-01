“Battle between Christus St. Vincent, cancer clinic heads to mediation.”
— The Santa Fe New Mexican, May 13
I am in remission. It took more than a little while to get to my cancer doc. Before I found him, I was given a misdiagnosis. It was not only a torn rotator cuff, that pain in my left shoulder. The weeks of physical therapy did not help. Or was it months?
And it came to this old man that something was wrong. No matter the X-ray that had confirmed the rotator cuff tear. I engaged my 84-year-old brain, got myself an appointment with a different doc, an orthopedist, who said he had never had a patient walk into his office with an ice pack on his shoulder. Happy to meet you. He sent me for an MRI — to the same place that confirmed the rotator cuff but missed the tumor.
Back at the imaging center, my past sins came to bear. Rank misdeeds, unwarranted sneers, flip-offs in traffic, stiffing barkeeps. Scratch that. I never stiffed a barkeep. But the MRI tech stalled the process after I was rude to the receptionist.
Call it undiagnosed cancer pain and one more damn form to fill out. I had grabbed the paper from her innocent hands. He saw the moment and did not approve. Baffling, a medic who did not understand that a patient might be sick (a patient might be sick) and hurting, and from that behaving badly.
So he refused to give me an MRI, and my orthopedist, mightily upset when I told him, had to book another appointment. The same imaging center but professional techs this time, and an MRI that showed the tumor, and a subsequent needle biopsy that showed malignancy. And at this time I must share: diffuse, large B-cell lymphoma, bulky. Nasty.
I am alive but kindly note my odyssey. A GP who misdiagnosed. A radiologist who missed the tumor. An MRI tech who came up short; but finally, a cancer diagnosis and an orthopedist who insisted I go to only one, singular, named oncologist, with New Mexico Cancer Care Associates, accept no substitutes.
Who has saved my life. R-CHOP chemotherapy with follow-up radiation. Bless him. He of the red socks, fiercely patterned. Biker boots frequently, I swear. On my first visit, he said, “That pain you now feel in your shoulder? No more ice packs. Diminished greatly after your first chemo infusion, promise.”
Bless him, bless them all, New Mexico Cancer Care Associates.
It is suggested that I might want to go elsewhere. Lillian Montoya, president and CEO of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, in multiple communications, suggests a different grouping of cancer docs for me, her territory. Why would I even consider? Shiny new cancer center soon, plenty of free parking, gift shop? Why would I? I was 10 miles of bad road when I found my cancer doc. Bad roads don’t scare bikers.
Britt Leach lives has lived in Santa Fe for five blessed years. In less blessed days he lived in Los Angeles, a participant in showbiz.