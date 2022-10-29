Every New Mexican must read Think New Mexico’s recently released white paper, which holds almost all the answers to the state’s failed education system. Authors Fred Nathan and Kristina Fisher take readers through Mississippi’s meteoric rise from holding the 49th or 50th worst state in the country for education spot and in a few years rising to 29th.

There’s clearly something there that a rational, intelligent person can learn and use. Unfortunately, rational and intelligent are not two adjectives to accurately describe Public Education Department officials and the politicians who determine local school budgets.

Think New Mexico clearly states 10 points the state must do to begin educating children. The points range from more teacher training, longer school years and days, principal training, stronger curriculum and right-sizing schools. These are all commonsense, basic ideas legislators and governors have refused to address over the past 40 years. Republicans and Democrats agree to spend more money while requiring no results. No business could ever operate that way, and make no mistake, education is a business.

Robert Trapp is a longtime newspaperman and former owner of the Rio Grande Sun.

