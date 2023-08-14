At the request of Kristena Prater of Santa Fe, this announcement is to inform her many New Mexico friends of the recent death of her son Xavier Prater Horan, who went on ahead suddenly this past July at the age of 40 during an adventure of self-discovery in Costa Rica.
His sister Tessa Horan of Santa Fe preceded him in death in 2006, succumbing to a shark attack while in the Peace Corps in Tonga. Xavier went to St. Michael’s High School in Santa Fe. His two sisters, Tessa and Jazie Burke Martinez, went to high school in Santa Fe and graduated from the University of New Mexico. His brother, Devin Burke, graduated from Aspen High School in Colorado.
Kevin Horan of Santa Fe is the father of Xavier and Tessa, while Joseph Burke of Aspen is the father of Jazie and Devin. Part of a unique mix, the four siblings; their mother, Kristena; two fathers; and extended relatives set an example of comity and inclusiveness as a blended family.
Xavier became a paraplegic in 1999 after a car accident in Santa Fe, yet his resilience was strong. He pursued many endeavors, which included as a skier through Challenge Aspen — and at Ski Santa Fe — with his mentor Amanda Boxtel, the renowned advocate for the mobility-impaired. He trained as a sound engineer for film and blended sound for the Fast and Furious and The Bourne Ultimatum movies. His many friends in Santa Fe will remember him for his caring and courage.
After Tessa’s 2006 death, the siblings’ mother, Kristena, started the Santa Fe-based Tessa Foundation
(tessafoundation.org), dedicated to the practices and ideals of Tessa for positive change. The foundation’s work continues today to shape environmental sustainability and meet the challenges of hunger, poverty, oppression and abuse among underserved women.
Xavier is survived by his sister; brother; brother-in-law, Gabriel Martinez; mother; father; stepfather; six nephews; numerous cousins; aunts; and uncles — all of whom adored him. He was charismatic and liked by all. A memorial will be announced later. Rest in peace, Xavier.
Tim Cooney is a friend of the family from Aspen, Colo.