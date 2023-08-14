At the request of Kristena Prater of Santa Fe, this announcement is to inform her many New Mexico friends of the recent death of her son Xavier Prater Horan, who went on ahead suddenly this past July at the age of 40 during an adventure of self-discovery in Costa Rica.

His sister Tessa Horan of Santa Fe preceded him in death in 2006, succumbing to a shark attack while in the Peace Corps in Tonga. Xavier went to St. Michael’s High School in Santa Fe. His two sisters, Tessa and Jazie Burke Martinez, went to high school in Santa Fe and graduated from the University of New Mexico. His brother, Devin Burke, graduated from Aspen High School in Colorado.

Kevin Horan of Santa Fe is the father of Xavier and Tessa, while Joseph Burke of Aspen is the father of Jazie and Devin. Part of a unique mix, the four siblings; their mother, Kristena; two fathers; and extended relatives set an example of comity and inclusiveness as a blended family.

Tim Cooney is a friend of the family from Aspen, Colo.

