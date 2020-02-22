I accepted an invitation by Congressman Ben Ray Luján to attend the State of the Union address to Congress in Washington, D.C., and was honored to be selected to represent Northern New Mexico as our nation faces an election year that I believe is the most critical of my lifetime.
President Donald Trump’s words of the “greatest economy” were a betrayal of the flat wages and the growing homeless population in Española and our rural communities. His words of the “lowest unemployment rate ever” did not reflect how little economic opportunity exists for the marginalized in Northern New Mexico. His declarations about Medicare and pre-existing conditions did not reflect that he has openly declared his plans to cut Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security if he is reelected, nor the arguments in court being made by his lawyers to destroy the Affordable Care Act.
His words about “government schools” were a betrayal of our public schools, and the administrators and teachers who work every day to teach our children who attend them. His descriptions of “illegal aliens” did not have any relation to the human beings that I work with every day to help their children succeed.
His praise for more fossil fuels and his utter neglect of climate change reflected a greed for greater profits at the expense of our children, grandchildren and the future we are providing them.
His failure to acknowledge the gun violence and right-wing terrorism in America didn’t reflect reality; even in Northern New Mexico we must contend with threats of violence and alarming suicide rates among our youth. But what shocked me most was the raucous applause by half the room at every exaggeration, every mistruth, every lie.
At the end of the State of the Union, I found the resolve to do everything I can to confront the realities my community faces — to bring economic development; to support and enrich our schools; to help catalyze a shift to renewable energy; to listen and honor the voices in my community, as we work together to solve the challenges before us.
I have decided to run for political office (“Española artist running for state House,” Jan. 28) because I believe my unique perspective as an artist and advocate, my ability to galvanize and inspire people, and my desire to support and honor our children, our elders and our entire community is needed at this crucial time.
I also hope that my run will inspire other people who have never considered running for office to do so as now more than ever before we need all voices to help our community, our state and our world move forward toward a real future of hope and promise.
