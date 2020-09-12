It really happened to me. This is not fiction. This happened. My wife had just dropped me off to pick up a pizza at Il Vicino on West San Francisco Street when I was (for lack of a better word) accosted by a man who noticing my baseball hat that says “Third Infantry Division Rock of the Marne,” which I proudly wear sometimes.
“Are you a patriot?” He asked. Not quite sure what this was all about, I replied, “Of course I am.” (I am wearing a hat that says I am a veteran.)
“Yeah, well then, we’re gonna get ’em, right?” I answered with a silent stare. Like, “Uh oh.”
“Yeah, we’re gonna get ’em. We got the guns. We’re gonna make sure Trump wins in a LANDSLIDE!”
“Gonna get who?” I thought.
“We got the guns and we got the ammo. We’re in this together, right?” Now if I answered “no,” whatever he thinks is coming was probably going to happen right there on West San Francisco Street. This guy was about 45 and probably outweighed me by 30 pounds. I am almost 75 and walk with a cane. I tried to ignore him. He kept talking to me.
“Where are you from?” he asked.
“I live here. I am from Seattle.” (Thinking, “Please go away and leave me alone.”)
“That’s a liberal city.” Again, I ignored him.
“Well, we’re gonna get them liberals. Trump will win in a LANDSLIDE!” Louder. “TRUMP WILL WIN IN A LANDSLIDE! We got the guns and we got the ammo.” Finally, he was walking away toward downtown. “TRUMP WILL WIN IN A LANDSLIDE!” His young son, about 2, was on his shoulders.
“Cute kid,” I said, trying to change the subject.
“Yeah. His name is Robert E. Lee. The South’s gonna rise again!”
Finally, he headed up the street and, hopefully, out of my life.
Jeez. All I wanted was a pizza.
Bo Brumble is a native of Seattle who has lived and worked in Santa Fe since 2006. He is a writer, artist and ex-boxer. He was formerly the announcer for the Santa Fe Fuego.
