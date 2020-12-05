Jeff M. Witte’s piece (“Shop local this holiday season,” My View, Nov. 28) speaks to a much broader issue of
local self-reliance.
As a member, member of the board of directors and an executive director of the Albuquerque Independent Business Alliance, affectionately known as “KeepitQuerque,” I have spent several years espousing the need to buy local every day of the year.
New Mexico, like many communities, suffers from “leakage,” a useful shorthand for “more money goes out than comes in.” Every time we shop at a store that pays its taxes in another community (say, Delaware or Arkansas) we’re losing revenues we can’t afford to let go of.
The same is true of where we deposit our money, both individually and as a state. I deposit my money in local credit unions and advocate other consumers shift out of the Wall Street banks and into local credit unions and locally owned community banks.
The state of New Mexico should do something similar with the establishment of a state public bank.
By establishing a public bank, in which the only depositor would be the state of New Mexico, more of our state income and property taxes, money earned from natural resource leases, speeding tickets, etc., stays in New Mexico.
We would immediately stop the “leakage” by not paying the Wall Street banks’ fees for “managing” our money, by which I mean putting it at risk in the global financial markets in the interest of bank shareholders rather than New Mexicans.
The money would then be available for investing within our state borders on needed infrastructure as well as lending for farmers and ranchers to implement smarter agriculture — as well as loans to help improve New Mexico’s value-added sector. This will be a “virtuous cycle’ as we leverage our own money to serve our own needs. Financing infrastructure though a public bank could save as much as 35 percent to 45 percent of the current costs of bonding for such projects. Loans to farmers and ranchers could be offered at more favorable rates, the interest from which would be divided between the public bank and New Mexico’s general fund.
KeepitQuerque is now defunct and that’s OK, because the work we did for over a decade has helped further the buy local movement.
Now the Alliance For Local Economic Prosperity is using the same principle to prevent the loss of New Mexico’s state revenues — and to use that money to create more opportunities by funding agricultural, manufacturing and entrepreneurial growth.
The alliance will present legislation in January to establish a state public bank similar to the public bank in North Dakota as well as to banks in other communities around the world. We’re not alone; states across the USA are moving in the same direction — California has passed legislation allowing several public banks to be established there. You can learn more at www.aflep.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.