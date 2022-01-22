I am writing this on Martin Luther King Day. That is a day that inspires dreams great and small, vast or modest. My dream starts with a touch of nightmare: storefront lending interest rates. Then it gets better.
Storefront loans, payday loans, etc., deserve a long look in the current short session of the New Mexico Legislature. Through the years, we know The Santa Fe New Mexican has ably kept a light on this issue of storefront loans and usurious interest rates — despite the efforts of the industry and others to keep New Mexicans in the dark.
Milan Simonich has written extensively on the problems of storefront and payday loans (and there have been others as well), and he remains among the articulate opponents of the notion that reducing loan interest rates from 175 percent to 36 percent is, incredibly, “a bad idea” for New Mexico and New Mexicans. So, too, Think New Mexico and others.
The payday loan/storefront loan industry stands up to speak through various voices as well.
Recently, The New Mexican ran a piece by former legislator Richard Martinez (“Installment loans can be good for consumers,” My View, Jan. 9).
He argued storefront loans in New Mexico are a “good idea” at 175 percent interest rates because storefront lenders fill a need that no one else will fill — and — the industry needs to charge rates as high 175 percent to survive. Credit unions and other lenders or loan alternatives and analysts in the state might take exception to that assertion.
Additionally Martinez argues that folks who advance the idea that a 36 percent cap on interest rates is a good idea, “don’t understand” how “interest rates work.” (I assume he was talking to or at me, among many others in New Mexico. And respectfully, I do assert that for my part I do know that there is a difference between 36 percent and 175 percent interest expressed across any “term” — meaning time.)
Martinez illustrated “how interest rates work” in his piece further by noting an example: one where a person “borrows $100 today” and is charged “$1 in interest.” He went on: “If repaid in 1 year, the APR is 1%.” Thus, Mr. Martinez assumes a one-year term by referring to “APR” which means “annual percentage rate.” He went on to note that if the loan were repaid in “a month, the rate (presumably he meant APR) is 12 percent.” And, he noted in sum: “If the loan “were repaid one day after the loan was issued, the APR is 365 percent.”
Mr. Martinez may take me, among other readers, as a pumpkin truck driver; but, respectfully, his argument has a flat tire and is consequently jiggling and jiggering clarity and truth. In my view.
He assumed a “one-year term” when he referred to APR.
Thus, he was right that the interest paid after one year was one dollar. But, he was wrong to suggest that a loan paid after one day that has a one percent interest rate on $100 is thus converted to a loan with a 365 percent APR. No. It is not. The interest that the borrower would pay on a loan assuming an annual interest rate of $1 is either “$1 (if such minimum interest payment were agreed to) or 1/365th of a dollar, if practicable. The APR remains, respectfully, 1 percent.
I think it is hard to defend an industry or a person or an institution or any public bodies that lie and deceive (even by misdirection, omission or neglect) people who are vulnerable to lies and deceit. Martinez is caught in an industry’s gauzy, sticky web.
Yet, we see this all around America, not just New Mexico, today. There is no “progressive” defense for policies and practices that harm the people — and which simultaneously safeguard predation aimed at the people and their fundamental interests.
New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf claimed during the 2021 session in the context of a bill aimed at lowering the interest rate from 175 percent to 36 percent to protect New Mexicans and protect in incremental but essential ways the economic security of vulnerable folks: “My involvement in this at this point is zero.”
That sort of public blind eye is actually toxic neglect of the public interest. In my view. Neglect is not active, not out-loud defense of the people, nor an excuse for a public fiduciary’s lack of courage or realization of duty. Yet, the speaker spoke as though he could wash the stain of his indolence on the issue off with words alone. The bill he referred to there is not the only issue — the issue is: Are he and his colleagues who claim progressive points of view ready to stand up in defense of New Mexico and New Mexicans against predatory lenders with something more than excuses, neglect, words of neglect and a blind eye?
If historic “red states” (e.g., Nevada and Nebraska) and their people can stand up to storefront lenders, why not an alleged “blue,” “progressive” state such as New Mexico? Are people really the problem in a move toward progress?
Fortunately, the governor of New Mexico seems more than able and ready to stand up for the health, well-being and economic security of New Mexicans — even when standing up on some issues is really, really hard.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham knows many things but especially knows that in these times — which are awash in public money (e.g., oil and gas generated revenues and federal relief and infrastructure dollars) — there is no time to look away from the most vulnerable in our midst in New Mexico as we look toward and dream toward a better tomorrow in New Mexico. If the Legislature delivers a bill that contains a 36 percent interest rate cap, this governor will know what to do for the people of New Mexico.
The relief provided in such a bill limiting the cap to 36 percent on storefront loans is for everyone in this state and for the security of this state going forward. The relief is not just for individual borrowers who have been neglected far too long; as if they weren’t reason enough.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.