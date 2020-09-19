I’ve read much about the agreements between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates supposedly brokered by President Donald Trump and recently signed outside the White House before a thousand invitees, largely unmasked and undistanced. I must admit I’m always skeptical of anything done by Trump and/or Bibi Netanyahu.
Netanyahu is under indictment for various misdeeds, and Israeli crowds are calling for him to resign. Trump is certainly feeling threatened regarding the Nov. 3 general election.
I see the third and fourth Arab states agreeing to recognize Israel, establish embassies and open diplomatic relations as positive steps toward a less violent Middle-East. Still, I’m skeptical. It’s nonsense to call these peace agreements; neither Bahrain nor UAE ever were at war with Israel.
It’s well-known Israel has long been trying to achieve closer relations with some Arab states, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Both are Sunni and consider Shia Iran a problem or even an enemy. I may misstate this old phrase — the enemy of my enemy might be my friend. This may be so; however, I seriously doubt the Palestinians and Arab states will ever forget their basic animus and downright hatred of Israel, nor will Israel ever forget this basic fact. I see these agreements as temporary actions with near-term benefits.
Mike Pompeo and Jared Kushner have recently traveled to the Middle East; very little has been reported of these visits or the reasons. It has been reported, however, that the U.S. has agreed to sell F-35 stealth fighters to the UAE. It’s good business. These cost between $94 million and $122 million. After initially expressing concern, Netanyahu has agreed to the sale. This is purely my supposition, but I believe the agreements occurred because Trump offered the F-35s and a not-yet-announced gift to Bahrain.
But here are some worrying facts about Middle East nuclear activities. The Emirates recently started the first of four large nuclear power reactors at Barakah, the first in the Arab world. This is a Korean PWR reactor rated at 1345 MWe. The other three should be on-line by next summer. In spite of what you may read, a PWR does produce plutonium that can be used in a bomb. Saudi Arabia has, or will soon have, a small research reactor; at 40 kWt it can produce very little plutonium. It’s a Materials Testing Reactor, MTR, built by the Argentine company INVAP. I’ve seen the original prototype of this in San Carlos de Bariloche; I’ve also seen the 22 MWt MTR built in Egypt.
These reactors use low-enriched uranium; however, they can breed significant amounts of plutonium in the higher-power versions. The U.S. government recently attempted to send nuclear information and material to Saudi Arabia, bypassing U.S. law that prohibits such arrangements without long negotiations and Senate-ratified agreements. Both countries have extensive nuclear plans for electricity, desalinization and maybe beyond.
Perhaps this is another Trump ploy to show he did improve the Middle East situation as he promised in the 2016 campaign. What could be better than to proclaim a foreign policy coup a few months before Nov. 3? It’s far from certain that the agreement is settled. The Emirates president says Israel has agreed to permanently drop the attempt to annex the West Bank. However, Netanyahu says there’s been no change in plans to do so. Stay tuned.
