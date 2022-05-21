As a former member of the Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains Board and winner of the Walk the Talk Award, I was deeply troubled by the failure of Planned Parenthood to endorse Rep. Roger Montoya (D-Colfax, Mora, Rio Arriba, San Miguel) in his reelection bid.
Montoya has been a longtime supporter of a woman’s right to privacy as well as other women’s health initiatives. He supported the most critical women’s reproductive bill, Senate Bill 69, repealing a 1969 law that criminalized abortions in New Mexico — when it was passed in 2021.
Montoya’s commitment to women’s reproductive health is part of his family heritage — his mother, Dottie, was awarded the Margaret Sanger Harris award for her grassroots work in Northern New Mexico supporting reproductive freedom.
Montoya’s recent discussions with a Planned Parenthood lobbyist reflect his thoughtful concern not only for women but for his constituents, to whom he listens carefully. What the Planned Parenthood lobbyist is ignoring is that Montoya’s Democratic primary opponent has failed to support issues impacting women, their privacy and their reproductive choices. The conversation about parental notification should be part of the discussion.
But while Planned Parenthood’s Julianna Koob may want to sacrifice the good for the perfect, or in this case the good for the bad, many of us don’t.
Planned Parenthood’s primary focus has always been reproductive choices and a woman’s privacy. If the group’s endorsement carries weight, Planned Parenthood is risking the loss of a representative who is a staunch supporter of women’s health and other social and racial justice issues. Such neutrality risks the election of a candidate whose record has been to vote against these issues.
Candidates spend a lot of time filling out questionnaires, responding to interest groups like Planned Parenthood, the National Rifle Association, Moms Demand Action, business groups and others. It’s a temptation to parse words or tell organizations what they want to hear for the endorsement.
According to reports, Montoya chose to be candid with the Planned Parenthood lobbyist whom he felt was browbeating him. In addition to his strong support for women’s reproductive freedoms, Montoya should be reelected for his willingness to speak honestly and not be browbeaten.
Diane D. Denish is a former board member of Planned Parenthood Rocky Mountains. She served as lieutenant governor of New Mexico from 2003-10.