With the new school year comes the chance to embrace new opportunities. Whether it’s students learning to form letters in pre-K, solving real-world math problems in sixth grade, entering a career pathway or drafting first-ever college admission essays, Santa Fe Public Schools is working to make 2023-24 the year students reach new heights in learning.

In every classroom across the district, our educators are poised for student success. So, too, are those dedicated to making learning possible: transportation staff, who ensure students arrive at school each day; nutrition staff, who provide the sustenance needed to learn; volunteers, whose efforts support a stronger school system; school safety aides, who secure our campuses; and many, many others.

Santa Fe Public Schools’ remarkable work in becoming a district of distinction continues to be recognized. In late July, our district hosted the Legislative Education Study Committee at Ramirez Thomas Elementary School. Legislators were greatly impressed with the Early Childhood Center, now entering its second year of serving the young children of SFPS employees. They also learned how our district is rethinking students’ secondary years, beginning in middle school.

Hilario “Larry” Chavez is superintendent of the Santa Fe Public Schools.

