With the new school year comes the chance to embrace new opportunities. Whether it’s students learning to form letters in pre-K, solving real-world math problems in sixth grade, entering a career pathway or drafting first-ever college admission essays, Santa Fe Public Schools is working to make 2023-24 the year students reach new heights in learning.
In every classroom across the district, our educators are poised for student success. So, too, are those dedicated to making learning possible: transportation staff, who ensure students arrive at school each day; nutrition staff, who provide the sustenance needed to learn; volunteers, whose efforts support a stronger school system; school safety aides, who secure our campuses; and many, many others.
Santa Fe Public Schools’ remarkable work in becoming a district of distinction continues to be recognized. In late July, our district hosted the Legislative Education Study Committee at Ramirez Thomas Elementary School. Legislators were greatly impressed with the Early Childhood Center, now entering its second year of serving the young children of SFPS employees. They also learned how our district is rethinking students’ secondary years, beginning in middle school.
In an exciting development, we are redesigning our high schools. And the Reimagining Steering Committee also has prioritized a redesign of our middle schools. Two new career pathways have been added — the Early Childhood Education Pathway at Capital High School and the Film Dual Credit Pathway at Santa Fe High School. Other career pathways have been rebranded to ready students for postsecondary learning and joining the workforce, including the Engineering Pathway at Santa Fe High, which is now a dual credit pathway.
We’re fortunate so many opportunities abound in Santa Fe for students to pursue their career interests including, for early childhood, at our own Early Childhood Center.
Also new this year are advisory periods at all our middle and high schools where students may explore their career interests. These are part of a developing College and Career Advisement Framework for grades 7-12 that will include a curriculum for middle and high school students to envision their future.
All of this comes on the heels of our recently concluded summer work-based learning program, offered in partnership with 24 Santa Fe businesses. The program engaged over 100 student interns in a transformative journey of earning while learning new employability skills and exploring some of Santa Fe’s highest-valued careers.
In 2022-23, SFPS launched bringing the classroom into the community through work-based learning opportunities that included job shadowing, internships and mentorships. Heading into its third year, the district’s work-based learning program has grown exponentially.
Dual credit opportunities that are aligned to pathways are an essential part of the mix. Our post-secondary partnerships allow us to build experiences for students that start in high school and continue through their pathway of interest into college. The pipeline we’re building will allow students to receive college and high school credit at the same time as they work toward certifications and degrees.
Our Early College Opportunities High School, called ECO, is important in fitting the pieces together. This year, ECO will welcome 40 students from Capital and Santa Fe High Schools (20 from each) who will take college, career and technical education courses at the school. The students, selected based on their feedback regarding how an ECO course would help them with their career or in the real world, will choose from greenhouse, construction, auto technology, welding and auto collision classes. Aligning schedules has made it possible for the students to take ECO’s courses and allows for teacher collaboration across all the high schools.
At Santa Fe Public Schools, students from pre-K to high school can turn dreams into realities. It’s part of the district’s long-standing vision that unity is strength, learning is everything and dreams are unlimited.
Hilario “Larry” Chavez is superintendent of the Santa Fe Public Schools.