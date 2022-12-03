I see by Teya Vitu’s story (“A first in surge of apartment projects: Affordable housing,” Nov. 29) that we have some new entries in Santa Fe’s growing collection of ugly and inappropriate architectural entities.
It seems to have started four or five years ago with the construction of Capitol Flats on the west end of Cordova Road. Then along came the too-big and too-mundane design of the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary in the city’s historic center.
Lately, we see a long-term and bewildering structure going up on the eastern end of Cordova Road at the intersection with Galisteo Street. This, on the southern end of the South Capitol district, is really spruced up by large steel barrels to catch rainwater from the steeply slanted roofs. Laudable but ugly. Something that could have been buried.
According to Vitu’s article, the current developers on the west end of Airport Road are “Texas-based real estate development, investment and management firm Presidium Group.” The company clearly has national interests, but those designs don’t fit in Santa Fe.
The project is supposed to “meet Santa Fe’s affordable housing requirement.” Surely affordable housing does not require cookie-cutter architecture that is more appropriate to the urban sprawl of Dallas or Detroit or Dover, Del.
But to give projects like this a positive spin, perhaps the Santa Fe tourism office could think about ramping up a campaign to draw visitors anxious to see a collection of bad and out-of-context architecture.
We have the Turquoise Trail. We have the Margarita Trail. Why not the Trail of Bad Design?