I see by Teya Vitu’s story (“A first in surge of apartment projects: Affordable housing,” Nov. 29) that we have some new entries in Santa Fe’s growing collection of ugly and inappropriate architectural entities.

It seems to have started four or five years ago with the construction of Capitol Flats on the west end of Cordova Road. Then along came the too-big and too-mundane design of the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary in the city’s historic center.

Lately, we see a long-term and bewildering structure going up on the eastern end of Cordova Road at the intersection with Galisteo Street. This, on the southern end of the South Capitol district, is really spruced up by large steel barrels to catch rainwater from the steeply slanted roofs. Laudable but ugly. Something that could have been buried.

Tom Johnson lives in Santa Fe.

