The Santa Fe New Mexican‘s front-page story (“Buried History,” Sept. 27) dealt with the history of Indigenous kids sent to boarding schools. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is committed to addressing the intergenerational pain caused by this schooling.
Might it possible to make one of the former boarding schools in New Mexico a museum cataloging the history of the children sent there? Examples of a couple of museums that effectively address a painful history are in South Africa.
Johannesburg houses the Apartheid Museum honoring the memory of those who lived during that time. It tells the story of the suffering of thousands of South Africans during the apartheid era.
One must enter the museum through one of two doors, one labeled “White,” the other “Colored,” so that from the moment of entering, the impact of apartheid policies is felt.
The museum uses videos, photos and artifacts to tell the story, beginning with the first policies creating apartheid. As one walks on a designated path through the museum, increasingly harsh and violent measures are shown through the stories of the many people who suffered and many who died. One entire wall is filled with the dates and titles of the increasingly strict laws from the beginning of apartheid to its conclusion. The last room has a huge movie screen showing a film of Nelson Mandela giving a speech after he was freed from Robben Island prison.
The experience of the museum is unforgettable and indelible. It deeply honors not only the suffering but also the heroism of those who fought to change the political structure of South Africa.
A second museum in Capetown is housed in the prison where Mandela was held before being sent to Robben Island. This museum has, among other things, plaques over the food counters telling what the prisoners were fed (it was often rotten fish), the long, narrow room with bedrolls on the concrete floor where they slept, with two exposed toilets at the entrance; a film on the end wall of men talking about staying there; and the tiny solitary confinement cells. The feeling of the suffering is palpable.
A museum honoring the children who were sent to boarding schools telling a broad story from the origination of the schools to the end of this period might hopefully begin to address intergenerational pain by remembering this history.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.