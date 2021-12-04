Here they come — the gang! Some of the “bigs” (short for big dogs) will be speeding toward the gate greeting me with happy barks. Another few will wobble slowly but eagerly with happy smiling doggie faces. One of my favorite old guys will carefully make his slow, deliberate way to me with glazed, cataract-filled eyes. I know that Chuppa won’t be one of those greeting me because she is both deaf and blind. I’ll greet her alone and with a large dose of love.
What a menagerie! I was particularly taken with the noisy swarms of poultry — ducks, geese, turkeys, chickens, peacocks, even guinea hens. These guys love their “scratch,” daily greens with mixed blueberries, and water for everyone. What a delight these characters are — grateful to have spent a little time tossing out greens. Then there are the two horses — guarded by a friendly barn cat — pretty rough characters but able to enjoy good food, water, a paddock and cozy warm stalls at night.
These senior dogs, well past their prime, are enjoying their “last home” guarded and well cared for by the loving staff, volunteers and Big Momma, Ulla Pederson. Kindred Spirits is the perfect name for this haven in the country. It’s home to a couple of elderly horses, a bunch of poultry and a group of “littles” (short for the little dogs) who live inside Pederson’s home.
It didn’t work out for my husband and I to volunteer on a regular basis at Kindred Spirits. But we were touched by the love and beauty of this home for senior dogs, old horses and poultry. Every effort is made to feed all the “residents” the healthiest of diets and to ease their passage out of this life with love. Pre-COVID-19, Pederson hosted programs, education classes and art shows to remind us humans about how precious life is of every living creature.
Things are pretty quiet at Kindred Spirits, with COVID-19 restrictions still in place in New Mexico. But, if your heart is big, a bit of “scratch” could go a long way to helping keep these “seniors” healthy at the end of their life. If you want to donate a few bucks on a one-time basis or monthly (we decided to do this), you can head over to the Kindred Spirits website at kindredspiritsnm.org.
