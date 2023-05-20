Many years ago, the great city of London had a problem. Men of power and wealth were being disturbed in their daily perambulation by young beggars. Starving, sick children would accost them for money. Some of these guttersnipes would pick their pocket. Being without housing and proper clothing, the children would naturally get sick and spread disease to unsuspecting passersby.
Well, this conduct just couldn’t be allowed. This behavior was an annoyance to the rich and powerful, interfered with commerce and was just too unpleasant for the fragility of proper women. The Christian nation was stymied. Fortunately for society, a brilliant thinker analyzed the problem and arrived at a simple solution to the issue.
Johnathon Swift made a modest proposal to just gather up the children and eat them. Problem solved.
Today our society is plagued by another confounding problem, that being the number of mass shootings. Now, once again, an individual of great intellect and discernment has stepped forward to help society. I do not request fame or fortune, I merely wish to be of service to society. The solution is so simple and yet elegant. The answer is suggested by nature, if one studies forest fires or plague and disease.
There is a natural limit to the spread and progression of disease. If enough of the host bodies die, the disease stops because of a lack of new hosts. Like a forest fire, it burns out because there is no new fuel. So the solution to our problem of mass murder can be solved by simply speeding up the process. We need to increase the access to more effective firearms and make those weapons available to more people. It is brilliant, if counterintuitive. The more people killed in mass shootings, the quicker we get to the natural limit of death.
Just like disease, we just need to kill off enough hosts. What people should understand is that society will learn to change behavior given enough time. The issue with firearms and mass killings will require aggressive and useful education. Maybe we need 10 million dead to effect change concerning mass shootings. Sounds like a lot, but it’s only 3% of our population, so let’s stop playing around and solve the problem.
No single-shot firearms. Make machine guns available to all. Allow next-day delivery by Amazon. Stoke demand by running public service ads. “Did your boss fire you? Killing is always a solution.” “Family strife too much? Kill ‘Em All with this handy machine gun.” “Never stand in line again. Kill all those irritating people ahead of you.”
Now I admit, my math may be off to accomplish our goal of stopping mass murder. Perhaps we need to kill 10% of the population, or about 32 million people. Eventually, we will kill enough people that those still alive realize they should take some sort of action of a different nature. There are a lot of stupid people in America, so who knows how many people must die before we are willing to change. But instead of waiting 50 years for sanity to rule, let’s get this done in the next year.
No namby-pamby AK-47’s. Let’s give every family two M240 belt-fed, automatic machine guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition. Stand your ground and all that, you know? The Bible says we were made in the image of God, so let’s act like him, just as he was in the Old Testament. Like God, let’s unleash a cleansing flood, not of water, but of lead to the head.
Johnathon Swift is required reading to survive today’s politics, says Santa Fe resident Malcolm McFarlane.