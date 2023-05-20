Many years ago, the great city of London had a problem. Men of power and wealth were being disturbed in their daily perambulation by young beggars. Starving, sick children would accost them for money. Some of these guttersnipes would pick their pocket. Being without housing and proper clothing, the children would naturally get sick and spread disease to unsuspecting passersby.

Well, this conduct just couldn’t be allowed. This behavior was an annoyance to the rich and powerful, interfered with commerce and was just too unpleasant for the fragility of proper women. The Christian nation was stymied. Fortunately for society, a brilliant thinker analyzed the problem and arrived at a simple solution to the issue.

Johnathon Swift made a modest proposal to just gather up the children and eat them. Problem solved.

Johnathon Swift is required reading to survive today’s politics, says Santa Fe resident Malcolm McFarlane.

