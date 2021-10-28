According campaign coverage, all three candidates for the upcoming mayoral election call affordable housing and water the biggest issues facing Santa Fe.
What Mr. Alan Webber neglected to point out, as he boasted about "almost 5,000 housing units in the development pipeline," is that his administration has repeatedly encouraged runaway, poorly regulated development. Lately, it appears that every empty lot in Santa Fe is being hastily converted to crowded, unattractive units actually advertised as "luxury housing" throughout Santa Fe. To whom is it affordable? Even Santa Fe's public school teachers cannot afford to rent or purchase housing, and many may leave our already understaffed schools.
Santa Fe residents have watched in dismay as housing was built in commercial zones with no green areas or even playgrounds; Months ago, I conversed with a member of the City Planning Commission about the choices made to build housing in commercial zones, including the Cordova Road complex at Pen Road and the apartments being built by the Santa Fe Place Mall. The answer was that there was a need to house "working people" in Santa Fe. I consider myself and most people I know as working people, and I would not wish any of us to have to live surrounded on all sides by commercial businesses, trucks, cars and noise, with no place for children to go outside with safety. And now Webber wants to change the land-use code to create retail stores instead of parks near new housing.
Sadly, his opponnent, Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, has seemed to echo Webber's lust for "increased building density" as somehow solving the city's affordable housing crisis. Mr. Webber sent out a flier this week comparing these two candidates, forgetting that there are three candidates for mayor: Alexis Martinez Johnson is the third. Alexis Martinez Johnson alone has voiced a need to involve Santa Fe residents about the increased density.
Santa Fe's geography and water limitations must always be considered in our city's development. Mayor Webber appears to be blind to these real existing limits, instead collecting financial contributions to his candidacy from out-of-state developers and financiers who could care less about the future of our small, lovely, historic city. His full-time mayor salary seems to have corrupted Webber to the point that he brazenly pasted the Santa Fe New Mexican's logo as the author (not true) of another flier smearing Ms Vigil Coppler, using more “alternative facts” to promote himself and out-of state business pals. There is nothing progressive about Webber’s tactics; he is leading our city into an ill-considered plan of over-development and even more ruinous over-use of our precious water supply.
Webber has missed the point in what a mayor does. As former Mayor Sam Pick gently reminded us, the mayor’s job is to serve. Which candidate has the courage, humility and honesty to actually "serve" our Santa Fe community as its mayor?
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.