In response to the editorial (“It’s all about the kids? Not when it comes to school time,” April 13, Our View):
Journalists claiming to know the fix for educational issues is akin to teachers saying they know how to save print media. Issues facing education are varied and complex, more so than most people outside of the profession can appreciate. The simple 10-day or longer extension to the school year, proposed as the fix by TheNew Mexican, is analogous to giving the editors 10 extra days of “editing” and expecting the newspaper to be significantly better — it wouldn’t be. There is no significant data showing short-term increases in school-year length improve student achievement.
Perhaps the biggest insult the opinion piece hands out is the implication that parents, teachers, the union, administrators and the school board don’t recognize the shortfalls, and worse, don’t care. Quite the opposite is true, and most work hard on a daily basis to address the issues we’re talking about.
Shaming teachers with our “historically high funding” increases is ridiculous. The writer of the piece seems fine demanding extra work from us just because we are finally being paid a well-deserved wage. As an aside, TheNew Mexican has failed to mention teachers are also having their insurance rates hiked by over 9 percent this year, which will put a significant dent in our “historic” pay.
The writer mentions “old saws” when leading into the argument about extending the school year, and then dredges up the “19th century agrarian society model” as a reason school districts have the calendar they do. So many factors go into the decisions concerning a district calendar that it would make most people’s heads spin. Saying the calendar is the way it is because of tradition is simple-minded, to say the least.
District costs are far-ranging, and increasing a school year’s length entails a good deal more than just paying teachers for their extra time, or not.
Clearly we face issues in education. Is the answer as simple as tacking on extra school days for teachers and students who are already worn to a nub by two years of COVID-19-influenced education? No. I can’t claim to know all the answers myself, but I do know there is credible data out there that does show how to help students improve. Google “benefits of small class size,” for instance. Maybe editorial writers can look some of it up instead of picking low-hanging fruit that makes up the bulk of their opinion piece.
Darren Smith grew up in Santa Fe and has been a teacher in Santa Fe Public Schools since 2006.
