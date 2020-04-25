As COVID-19 continues its lethal march, President Donald Trump is claiming that the federal government has the authority to determine when the country’s economy reopens.
Never mind that existing closures have resulted not from the action of our dilatory president, but from the judicious and timely action of state leaders such as New Mexico’s Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. As reported in The New Mexican (“New Mexico reports six COVID-19 deaths in a single day,” April 13), Lujan Grisham has expressed reservations about the president’s target of May 1, saying that relaxing closures doesn’t make sense without increased testing and the ability to trace COVID-19’s spread.
The president’s claim that the federal government can require states to lift their closure orders has no constitutional or legal basis, and Lujan Grisham should stand by the measures she has put in place until she determines, with the guidance of experts, that it is prudent to relax them.
We should learn from history. I have been reading Daniel Defoe’s A Journal of the Plague Year, an account of the bubonic plague that swept London in 1665. Defoe reports that when there was a vast decrease in the weekly death reports, many “opened shops, went about streets, did business, and conversed with anybody that came in their way to converse with.”
But, Defoe continues, this “imprudent, rash conduct cost a great many their lives who had with great care and caution shut themselves up and kept retired, as it were, from all mankind, and had by that means, under God’s providence, been preserved through all the heat of that infection.”
Defoe cites a dramatic example: “One John Cock, a barber in St Martin’s-le-Grand, … had left the town with his whole family, and locked up his house, and was gone in the country, as many others did; and finding the plague so decreased in November that there died but 905 per week of all diseases, he ventured home again. He had in his family ten persons; that is to say, himself and wife, five children, two apprentices, and a maid-servant. He had not returned to his house above a week, and began to open his shop and carry on his trade, but the distemper broke out in his family, and within about five days they all died, except one.”
There can be no excuse if we repeat, in the 21st century, mistakes made at a time when medical knowledge and resources were primitive.
