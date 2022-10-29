New Mexico legislators are jockeying for position in what appears to be a fight brewing between moderate and progressive Democrats over the speakership of the House. The current speaker, Brian Egolf, a progressive, is stepping down from the Legislature this year, so the position is open. Resentment from moderate Democrats against progressive leadership is strong and has become a driving force behind a move to replace the speaker with a moderate. If successful, the tone and direction of the House in the next few years could change dramatically on the first day of the 2023 legislative session.

Moderates are lining up to support Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. She has had a lengthy career as director of the Gallup Economic Development Corp. and, prior to that, was director of the Northwest New Mexico Council of Governments. Progressives are supporting Javier Martinez, House majority floor leader. Martinez fits a classic Democratic profile: immigrant parents from Mexico; law degree; and, like Barack Obama, he is a community organizer, having worked in Latin America and in Albuquerque.

Most observers believe moderates will not gain enough seats this election to alter the balance of power within the Democratic caucus. Why, then, are moderates willing to challenge the dominant faction if they may not have the votes to beat Martinez? Answer: The speaker is elected by the entire House on the first day of the session, not just the Democratic caucus.

José Z. Garcia taught in the Government Department at New Mexico State University for nearly four decades. He was appointed secretary of higher education by Gov. Susana Martinez in 2011 and served in that capacity for four years.

Popular in the Community