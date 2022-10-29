New Mexico legislators are jockeying for position in what appears to be a fight brewing between moderate and progressive Democrats over the speakership of the House. The current speaker, Brian Egolf, a progressive, is stepping down from the Legislature this year, so the position is open. Resentment from moderate Democrats against progressive leadership is strong and has become a driving force behind a move to replace the speaker with a moderate. If successful, the tone and direction of the House in the next few years could change dramatically on the first day of the 2023 legislative session.
Moderates are lining up to support Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. She has had a lengthy career as director of the Gallup Economic Development Corp. and, prior to that, was director of the Northwest New Mexico Council of Governments. Progressives are supporting Javier Martinez, House majority floor leader. Martinez fits a classic Democratic profile: immigrant parents from Mexico; law degree; and, like Barack Obama, he is a community organizer, having worked in Latin America and in Albuquerque.
Most observers believe moderates will not gain enough seats this election to alter the balance of power within the Democratic caucus. Why, then, are moderates willing to challenge the dominant faction if they may not have the votes to beat Martinez? Answer: The speaker is elected by the entire House on the first day of the session, not just the Democratic caucus.
If enough Republicans pledge in advance to vote for Lundstrom instead of one of their own, Lundstrom would have two pathways to the speakership. First, should she end up shy of the votes needed among Democrats to become speaker, moderate Republicans could add enough votes to elect her. This would shift the ideological direction of legislation in a strong conservative direction, increasing Republican power. The second pathway would be for progressive Democrats to support the Lundstrom bid, in spite of preferring Martinez, so as to prevent a cross-party governing coalition that might well leave progressives out in the cold.
This scenario is not new to New Mexico. In 1978, progressive Speaker Walter Martinez was ousted by a moderate-to-conservative coalition of Democrats and Republicans to rule the House. It also happened in the Senate, when in 1988, progressive Sen. Manny Aragon became president with a coalition of Democrats and Republicans. And it happened in the Senate again in 2001, when Sen. Richard Romero wrested the presidency of the Senate away from Aragon with a cross-party coalition of his own. On other occasions, informal cooperation between Republicans and moderate Democrats has influenced legislation. There is ample precedence.
After years of recruiting and funding candidates, progressive Democrats have eked out a working majority within both chambers. But they have exercised power all too often while ignoring the views of moderates in either party; that is to say, the views of the vast majority of New Mexicans. There is a growing sense within the political class that progressive leaders in the Legislature are simply out of touch as the state moves beyond the pandemic into fresh territory.
The Senate normally acts as a reality check for the House. But Senate leadership this summer during the Ivey-Soto affair was exceptionally clumsy. Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, a diligent and respected senator, was accused of sexual improprieties by a lobbyist after he, the Rules Committee chair, had just killed her bill. And the verdict (stripping him as chair of an interim committee and pressuring him to resign as chair of Senate Rules) that at the same time rewarded Sen. Michael Padilla — accused several years ago of similar charges — with the majority whip position, seemed highly arbitrary and deeply hypocritical. The episode reminded us that the Senate has failed to develop a robust code of ethics with strong enforcement teeth. Santa Fe has been awash with conflicts of interest for a long time, but the Legislature under progressive leadership has continued to resist all efforts to create meaningful reform. There are powerful reasons legislators are looking for change.
José Z. Garcia taught in the Government Department at New Mexico State University for nearly four decades. He was appointed secretary of higher education by Gov. Susana Martinez in 2011 and served in that capacity for four years.