The visit by Vice President Mike Pence to the Mayo Clinic earlier this week reminded me of a teachable moment I witnessed years ago.
In the early 2000s, I led a team that developed an oil field off the coast of Trinidad, and we invited that country’s minister of energy to visit a construction site. Upon his arrival, we arranged a safety briefing, as we did for all visitors, and then provided him with the personal protective equipment that was required for anyone entering the site — hard hat, gloves, eye and ear protection, steel-toed boots.
Well, it turned out that the minister had unusually large feet and none of the boots we had fit him. In that awkward moment when we tried to figure out what to do, the minister made it very clear that he would not enter the site without the required equipment. Someone then found a site worker who also had large feet, and his boots were commandeered for the minister’s use. That lucky guy got an hour off and the tour proceeded.
I ran into the minister a month later and we chatted about his visit. I thanked him for sending the right safety message through his actions. He replied that as a leader, he was acutely aware of the example he would be setting if he had entered the site without the required protective gear. While he could easily have come up with some rationale for not complying (“I’m only here for an hour!”), he worried that the workers would just see him walking around without safety boots and think that maybe it was OK for them to also skirt the safety rules.
Years later, I worked with a well-known leadership educator who had taught at some of the leading business schools in the U.S. and abroad. He called this phenomenon the “spotlight of leadership.” When you are in a position of leadership, you are always under intense scrutiny from those looking up to you.
They will take their cues from your actions and behaviors, not just your words. Even small, seemingly innocuous things are important because, as this educator noted, “Leadership is more often won in the small actions of the day.” More importantly, subordinates will perceive cues regardless of whether intended or not; messages are always being sent when you are in the spotlight.
So, the leadership question becomes: How do you use the power of the spotlight to amplify your desired messages?
Let’s return now to the vice president’s visit, where he was seen as the only person not wearing a face mask, contradicting the clinic’s safety policy. Pence defended his actions by saying that he had tested negative for the novel coronavirus, so, it was all good. Maybe he intended to amplify explicit messages through his noncompliance; maybe not.
Regardless of his intent, messages were indeed sent, and it is not difficult to imagine how people looking up to him may have taken their cues from his maskless appearance: that rules put in place for public safety don’t apply to everyone (especially if you can come up with a reason); that the vice president doesn’t really believe in the guidelines that his own administration proclaims (with a wink and nod to those who would rescind them now); and to those who may wonder whether our response to the pandemic is overblown, that it’s OK to ignore this mask business, social distancing, hand sanitizing and so on.
The vice president, in effect, walked through a construction site in street shoes — with everyone watching.
R. Kent Grubbs is a retired geologist living in Santa Fe.
