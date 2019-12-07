Compassion is nearly always in short supply in a society (“Have we lost sight of compassion?” My View, Dec. 1). After all, a person is inclined to prioritize his own interests and that of his family. And yet, I think Americans have not lost sight of compassion. Many of us give generously to charities, staff soup kitchens, do mentoring in schools, go to our southern border to try to help asylum-seekers and, in general, come to the aid of our neighbors when they need help.
What is passing strange, however, is that our government, which, after all, is supposed to reflect our own mores and values, shows no sign of compassion. In fact, it shows the opposite.
It actively seeks to increase the suffering of the poor and distressed. It tries to take away their health insurance, housing assistance and school lunches. It has allowed our prisons to become veritable hellholes, and it would prefer to abolish public education altogether. It permits states to try to disenfranchise the poor and racial minorities. The general idea is to take away as many benefits and safeguards as possible to make sure that the poor remain poor and that their lives become even more miserable.
While the administration cynically boasts of our burgeoning economy, the condition of the working poor continues to decline. The median household income has been increasing every year since 2013, but the year-to-year increase from 2017 to 2018 was smaller than the prior three years. While previous increases ranged from 1.8 percent to 3.3 percent, it has increased only 0.8 percent between 2017 and 2018. These gains pale into insignificance; the cost of living has risen 14 percent during the same time.
It is a paradox that a nation of basically caring and compassionate people has elected a government among the cruelest and least charitable in our history.
Stephen Silver and his wife Margot, moved to Santa Fe 10 years ago. He is a retired physician.
