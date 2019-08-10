I listened to an interview with one of the far too many Democratic candidates for president. It wasn’t Bernie or Joe, whose voices I know. Nor was it one of the women I currently favor in the race.
Whether it was Bennet, Booker, Bullock, Buttigieg or Castro, this candidate made a statement conjuring an earlier time in American life when people were “kinder” to each other.
That illusion of a kinder time stuck in my craw. For one thing, It brings to mind the opponent’s slogan of “make America great again.” It also begs the question, when were we ever kind to one another?
This is not about your Aunt Lucie or your favorite teacher who gave you special attention when you were young. I am referring to the greater social scale of living with one’s fellow man. This is about the greed, distrust and hate that have existed in this United States since before it was founded. Don’t get me wrong: It is not that we created cruelty; we brought it with us when we emigrated.
In Robert Burns’ 1784 poem, “Man Was Made to Mourn: A Dirge,” he wrote of “man’s inhumanity to man.” The concept was far from new then and has only become more dangerously diabolical under our current administration. Today, it is not only acceptable to hate and to do damage to others; it is expected and encouraged from the top.
I have seen hooded Klansmen parade past a business I owned. It was a fearsome sight even to one who was not targeted. Today, there are no hoods, which makes the prideful condition of hostility without restraint even more sinister.
Whoever is left standing in the race for our highest office should campaign on the possibility of a kinder future, not on a fantasized past.
Phillip T. Kehoe lives in Santa Fe.