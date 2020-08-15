Out of sight and out of mind?
The Santa Fe River is a lovely slice of nature running through our charming city. According to city of Santa Fe information, “People have visited and lived along the Santa Fe River for thousands of years.”
As a native Santa Fean, I have vivid memories of playing, fishing and picnicking there, and am truly thankful for its designation as the Santa Fe River Park. My young grandchildren are creating their own memories of playing along the banks and splashing each other with the sparkling water. Sadly, the living river is changing, as we see more and more dumping into the river and total disregard of the treasure in our midst.
Recently, my brother, Michael Roybal of Southwest Plastering and his great crew, took it upon themselves to spend six hours cleaning the river from St. Francis Drive to Galisteo Street. With clearance and support from Keely Jackson-Kennemore, steward coordinator of the Santa Fe Watershed Association, close to 4,000 pounds of filthy trash, including excrement, was lifted from the river and its banks. Crew members cut away brush hiding illegal encampments and structures, and did their best to avoid club-wielding menaces angry to see plywood, shopping carts, trash and rotten food cleared out from abandoned structures built in the river.
Jackson-Kennemore expressed tremendous gratitude for the donation of hard work and time from Michael and his crew. Is the river debris and trash out of sight and thus out of mind? How do we uphold recommendations of the Living River Report from December 2016?
It lists four community-developed goals:
- Create an ecologically healthy vegetative corridor.
- Benefit the entire community with flows (e.g., equity).
- Nurture a beautiful, natural urban green space with water in an arid environment.
- Provide an educational resource for schools and community stewardship.
City Ordinance 25-9.4 states: “The City shall make every reasonable effort to maintain a minimum flow in the Santa Fe River and to sustain a healthy riparian ecosystem.” We have an obligation to keep our beautiful river in our sights and in our minds, to sustain this fragile ecosystem and demand that the powers that be keep the living river alive and well.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.