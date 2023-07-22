Please know up front that the International Folk Art Market is a very special event — it’s unique in many ways and needs to continue. If the United States wishes to win hearts and minds, this is the way to do it; sharing talents and cultural exchanges.
As a longtime market volunteer, I see an opportunity for the IFAM board to learn from this year’s experience.
To that end I offer the following:
First and foremost, the environmental aspect of the market was a disaster. It was too hot, and while it is understood that we cannot control the weather, we can mitigate its effects. There was almost no escape from the sun. There were no shaded areas for anyone to get away from the heat to do so. The grassy space in front of the bandstand needed a huge cover. I had people complain that the heat drove them home before they could travel the market end to end.
The footprint of the market was far too spread out. It would have been useful if the designers had asked the typical elderly person to walk the proposed market plan. Far too many mentioned that starting from the end by the Polish booth and going forward was too far. The plan needs to condense the booths into shaded areas.
There was a need for more food stalls and options. For a volunteer, as I was, to have to wait in line for as long as was required was not possible, so I did without and had to bring a bite of my own.
The booth designs were missing an awning that could have been extended out to provide shade and, if necessary, protection from the rain that this year only threatened. The sun made metal objects too hot to handle and baked the visitor, volunteer and artisan alike. The wind was an issue as was the dust. Being in a less open environment would provide proper protection for the vendors and their products.
The “hospitality room” opened too late to be useful, perhaps 30 minutes before the booths opened so the volunteers could get an extra coffee or an energy something to start the day.
Should the market stay in the Santa Fe Railyard, please consider the suggestions and observations presented above.
Earl Kessler volunteers at the Santa Fe International Folk Art Market.