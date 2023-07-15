The New Mexico Wildlife Federation applauds the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for moving forward with an environmental assessment of the pros and cons of creating a formal shooting range in the Caja del Rio area southwest of Santa Fe.
The federation encourages all stakeholders to engage fully in the process. We believe a thorough and fair analysis will reveal that a well-sited, regulated shooting range will alleviate many of the ills associated with the current mix of unofficial shooting areas, as accurately cited by La Cieneguilla residents and Native pueblo leaders during a recent public meeting on possible construction of a designated range.
There’s a 15-year history of a successfully operated shooting range on the Caja del Rio, opened in 1980 and sited where the Game and Fish Department headquarters are now, to support that conclusion.
Tellingly, the trash, spent shells, broken glass and indiscriminate shooting on unofficial shooting areas — exactly those ills the citizens recently cited as current problems — motivated the game department, BLM and local shooters to establish that range over 40 years ago.
As a former game department employee, hunter and shooter, I saw the range from a user’s perspective. As a mountain biker who rode the Caja’s trails near to and far beyond the range before, during and after it was active, I also observed its effects on the area from a nonuser’s view: I was definitely more comfortable knowing that if I heard gunfire, the bullets were going in a predictable direction and stopping in berms and backstops.
I can personally attest, then, that the former range accomplished exactly what supporters of the current proposal promise. Shooters greatly preferred the established facility, which provided supervision with enforced safety rules and coaching as well as necessities like shooting benches, measured target lanes, and purpose-built areas for handgun, rifle and shotgun shooters. Providing shooters with a safe, regulated range really did cut down on unsafe, indiscriminate shooting. It also cut down on the shooter-associated litter and trash that justifiably offends us all.
Unfortunately but predictably, both the indiscriminate shooting and trash reappeared after the range closed.
Merely wishing people didn’t shoot on public lands is not a real solution, but fashioning good, safe places to shoot makes a real difference. Federal land managers recognize that.
Speaking at last month’s public meeting, BLM planning and environment specialist Brad Higdon said his agency will conduct an environmental assessment of the Caja del Rio to gauge the pros and cons of creating a shooting range in one of two proposed Camel Tracks locations. In response to stated concerns from pueblo representatives, he said the assessment will include an analysis of cultural resources in the area, and predicted the assessment should be available to the public late this summer.
According to Nathan Lederman’s report in The New Mexican, Higdon said he appreciates the feedback and concerns received from the community about the potential shooting range. But he said building a formal range in a couple of years would allow the BLM to control informal shooting on the Caja del Rio.
“It is somewhat frustrating to hear that, you know, the current situation is unacceptable, but that the more practical solutions are also unacceptable,” Higdon said.
It doesn’t have to be that way. The New Mexico Wildlife Federation calls on responsible shooters to support construction of a formal shooting range in the Caja. We also urge nonusers to recognize that target shooting in a controlled environment is a legitimate recreational use of public lands and a rightful response to the unacceptable status quo.
John Crenshaw of Santa Fe is president of the board of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation. He is retired from the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.