The New Mexico Wildlife Federation applauds the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for moving forward with an environmental assessment of the pros and cons of creating a formal shooting range in the Caja del Rio area southwest of Santa Fe.

The federation encourages all stakeholders to engage fully in the process. We believe a thorough and fair analysis will reveal that a well-sited, regulated shooting range will alleviate many of the ills associated with the current mix of unofficial shooting areas, as accurately cited by La Cieneguilla residents and Native pueblo leaders during a recent public meeting on possible construction of a designated range.

There’s a 15-year history of a successfully operated shooting range on the Caja del Rio, opened in 1980 and sited where the Game and Fish Department headquarters are now, to support that conclusion.

John Crenshaw of Santa Fe is president of the board of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation. He is retired from the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

