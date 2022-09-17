The metal gate clanged behind me as I made my way to Fire Station 1. A blue jay screeched acknowledgment of my presence as I entered the park. A small plane flew overhead, and I heard the sound of distant cars as they rushed to some place important.
Most people were tucked away in their homes, enjoying a calm Sunday morning with family or preparing for Fiesta later in the day.
A distant dog barked as I entered the parking lot, and then I saw the massive American flag hanging 40 feet in the air from a fire truck ladder. Below it was an outdated fire truck and a table where two firefighters stood with bowed heads. Empty chairs sat on both ends of the table draped with firefighter gear.
That’s when I heard it: hard rubber boots tromping up and down wooden stairs.
Two stairways were constructed, each with three steps on both sides. Firefighters in battle dress complete with a 25-pound oxygen container clomped up and down the staircases. The ominous sound pierced the mornings reverie. The men began their symbolic march at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
It was Sept. 11, 2022.
The rhythmic thud of their footsteps reminded me of the pulse of a heartbeat. Without a break, the men rotated and walked up and down for two hours. Their sound created an eerie backdrop to the morning’s ceremony.
Ceremony is what unites humanity, from the smallest bushmen tribe in Africa to the largest country on our planet. Hatred is what divides people and led terrorists to bring down the towers, create chaos and murder 2,700 people, including 343 firefighters.
A small crowd of political dignitaries, family of the firefighters as well as a few locals stood in the parking lot to honor those who gave their lives.
The somber observance commenced with the haunting drone of a solitary piper. Then the fire chief asked us to remember where we were on that evil day 21 years ago. Of course, you remember.
I was born in the city and lived my first 40 years there, working, sweating in the oppressive heat and freezing in the blustery winters. I am a New Yorker. Two decades ago on that night, my wife and I sat in our Santa Fe patio with a martini and tried to understand what happened that day. Family and friends lived in downtown Manhattan, and because of the lack of telephone connections, we were unsure of their safety.
The thud of footsteps continued as bells were rung to honor fallen firefighters.
I stood at Fire Station 1 and the words “extraordinary hatred” ran through my mind. Then I heard the relentless pounding of the boots.
Gene Bourne is a husband, father, writer and long-distance walker. Santa Fe has been his home for 34 years.