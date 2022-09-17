The metal gate clanged behind me as I made my way to Fire Station 1. A blue jay screeched acknowledgment of my presence as I entered the park. A small plane flew overhead, and I heard the sound of distant cars as they rushed to some place important.

Most people were tucked away in their homes, enjoying a calm Sunday morning with family or preparing for Fiesta later in the day.

A distant dog barked as I entered the parking lot, and then I saw the massive American flag hanging 40 feet in the air from a fire truck ladder. Below it was an outdated fire truck and a table where two firefighters stood with bowed heads. Empty chairs sat on both ends of the table draped with firefighter gear.

Gene Bourne is a husband, father, writer and long-distance walker. Santa Fe has been his home for 34 years.

