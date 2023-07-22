Every morning I read the news online “cover to cover.” Russia is randomly killing humans who are just wanting to live another day; there is another mass shooting for God’s sake. Angry citizens are in a frenzy talking of civil war. Corporate profits are out of control for the lack of control, while those disenfranchised in our country are forever locked into their fate of continuous struggle.

Meanwhile, hundreds of forest fires burn in eastern Canada, and the air-quality index in New York City, where my daughter lives and works, reaches a level of 300. My son’s car was recently stolen as he slept.

I take public transit to work three days a week to downtown Bellingham, Wash., once a thriving working-class mill town, now a virtual ghost town with merchants putting their heart and soul into their thoughtful coffee shops and cafes, desperately trying to attract the surrounding multitude of early retired hi-tech millionaires who live in the old mill town’s Victorians, Foursquares and Craftsmans, now renovated and completely out of reach for those who do the renovations, those who fix the streets, those who drive the bus in which I sit.

Michael Oppenheimer lives in Washington state, and is an artist, writer, pilot and museum manager and consultant.

