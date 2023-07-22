Every morning I read the news online “cover to cover.” Russia is randomly killing humans who are just wanting to live another day; there is another mass shooting for God’s sake. Angry citizens are in a frenzy talking of civil war. Corporate profits are out of control for the lack of control, while those disenfranchised in our country are forever locked into their fate of continuous struggle.
Meanwhile, hundreds of forest fires burn in eastern Canada, and the air-quality index in New York City, where my daughter lives and works, reaches a level of 300. My son’s car was recently stolen as he slept.
I take public transit to work three days a week to downtown Bellingham, Wash., once a thriving working-class mill town, now a virtual ghost town with merchants putting their heart and soul into their thoughtful coffee shops and cafes, desperately trying to attract the surrounding multitude of early retired hi-tech millionaires who live in the old mill town’s Victorians, Foursquares and Craftsmans, now renovated and completely out of reach for those who do the renovations, those who fix the streets, those who drive the bus in which I sit.
I walk five blocks from the bus depot to my place of work, past the sleeping lumps of homeless people; the woman ranting past me; the young man bent over from the hip as if sleeping in place like a bird; the group of very young boys drugged, marauding, looking to harass the merchants; the smell of urine; the abandoned sleeping bag, or is it? The poor soul who asks me for change does not know his most basic source for survival has been taken from him. My pockets are empty.
I arrive at the small science/art museum where I put to practice the glorious eclectic education I garnered from my mother and father while as a child during our time on our Colorado cattle ranch when our family was essentially forced into a politically driven exile. And then later as a young adult when working again with my mother and father at the Exploratorium, the Museum of Science, Art and Human Perception in San Francisco.
I know I am an Oppenheimer. I know to a great extent, I was formed from the essence of who my parents were. I know I am riddled with sensitivity and compassion; I know my mother was one of the most compassionate persons of the underserved, the disenfranchised and the desperate. I know my father was very much an elitist, born into culture and money. I understand that many marriages are not random, that partnerships and love are often formed unconsciously, and that through my mother, my father came to know compassion, sensitivity and a love that surprised him. I saw firsthand the tears of my father as his brother, J. Robert, drove away from the ranch after an oh-so-brief visit.
In my later years, I read the loving letters between Robert and my father. I know how deeply the Oppenheimer brothers loved each other. I know that if J. Robert Oppenheimer and his brother, Frank, were to be remembered for these qualities alone, especially during these terribly fractious times, it would be the finest of legacies.
Michael Oppenheimer lives in Washington state, and is an artist, writer, pilot and museum manager and consultant.