Congratulations to Allegra Love and her team for their work on behalf of migrants, and much appreciation to all those who came to hear her recent presentation at the United Church on July 17. Several questioners wanted to know how to help migrants.
At the meeting, I mentioned La Casa del Migrante in Juárez. It is not only the major shelter for migrants, but its leader, Padre Javier Calvillo, is a leader for all migrant issues in Juárez. Unfortunately, I have not been able to figure out how to transfer money from the U.S. to his account in Mexico, so we will continue helping by taking food items to him, mostly bags of beans or rice and canned goods. I also would take those kinds of donations to the excellent shelter in Deming.
There are also two unique Santa Fe programs that provide extraordinary service to needy Mexicans.
The first is Alas de Amor which was founded by immigration attorney, Jim Noble, and his wife, Pat, 20 years ago. They have a residential program for young women as well as a scholarship program for 104 students in Palomas, a small town west of Juárez. Most important, they now have 10 young women in college. Contributions could be sent to Alas de Amor, c/o The Light at Mission Viejo, 4601 Missouri Bend, Santa Fe, NM 87507.
The second program is Amigo Fiel, initially created by Carlos Garcia from Santa Fe in 1992. He and his brother, Hector, who also stays involved, were born in Juárez but are successful businessmen here — Carlos first at Don Juan’s Paint and Body and now in commercial real estate and Hector with Aztec Upholstery.
A major feature is the after-school program where local kids receive extra schooling, hot meals, the use of a library and books to read. There are currently 65 kids in the program. Missions come from all over the country to help with local construction projects or provide medical support. Contributions could be sent to Amigo Fiel, 2829 Calle De Saiz, Santa Fe, NM 87507.
I’ve visited all of these programs numerous times and have great respect for their work. Any support would be appreciated.
Morgan Smith lives in Santa Fe and travels to the border at least once a month to document and work with various humanitarian groups there. He can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.